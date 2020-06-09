FP Trending

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last month hinted that the company might launch affordable smartphones in India soon. Days after Lau's comment, OnePlus Z, an upcoming mid-range device, has been leaked online divulging specifications, release date and price in India.

According to a report by GSMArena, OnePlus Z details were revealed during the survey by a platform called DesiDime.

The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765 SoC with 5G support. The smartphone is likely to offer 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The report mentions that OnePlus Z may have three cameras on the rear. A 64 MP primary camera, a 16 MP (supposedly ultra-wide) lens, and a 2 MP shooter, which can either be a depth sensor or dedicated macro unit.

The smartphone might feature a 16 MP front-facing camera in the punch-hole. It is expected to house a 4,300 mAh battery with the company's 30W Wrap charge.

A report by XDA Developers mentions that according to the survey, OnePlus Z price in India is expected to be Rs 24,990

OnePlus Z is expected to launch in India on 10 July, Android Central reported.

The survey, however, did not mention whether the smartphone will be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite.

Last month, Pete Lau in an interview said that OnePlus will announce a new strategy in India soon after which it will introduce “lower-price” devices in the country and markets like Europe and North America later this year.