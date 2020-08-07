Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
OnePlus Nord is available for purchase on Amazon: Here is all you need to know

The OnePlus Nord's 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM variants will be available for purchase, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September.


tech2 News StaffAug 07, 2020 09:57:22 IST

This article was originally pubbed on 6 August. It is being republished today, 7 August, as the smartphone continues to be available for purchase at Amazon Prime Day sale. 

OnePlus' affordable smartphone OnePlus Nord is currently available for purchase on Amazon India. The two storage variants that are available on sale: 8 GB and 12 GB RAM are priced at Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

The OnePlus Nord was originally scheduled to go on its first open sale on 4 August, earlier this week, the company announced that due to high pre-booking numbers, the smartphone sale date is being pushed back to 6 August.

OnePlus Nord pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

While the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models have been released in India, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September.

Further, starting 7 August, the OnePlus Nord will also be available at Reliance Digital and MyJio stores, and from 12 August the smartphone will also be available at all OnePlus authorised stores.

The smartphone will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour variants.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

