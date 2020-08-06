Thursday, August 06, 2020Back to
Flipkart Big Saving Days sale kicks off: Best deals on iPhone SE, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Flipkart will give an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards and Citi Bank credit and debit cards.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2020 13:40:53 IST

Like every year, with the festivities closing in, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their annual sales. The Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off today, 6 August, and will end on 7 August, whereas the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale commenced today and will go live till 10 August.

During the ongoing sale, Flipkart will give an instant discount of 10 percent on ICICI Bank credit cards and Citi Bank credit and debit cards.

(Also read: Realme 6i, Poco M2 Pro to Xiaomi Mi A3: Best phones under Rs 15,000 (August 2020))

Apple iPhone SE. Image: Apple

The e-commerce platform is giving offers on several smartphones during this sale. These phones include iPhone XR (Review) is now selling at a starting price of Rs 44,999, iPhone SE is selling at a starting price of Rs 36,999. Redmi K20 Pro (Review) is another smartphone that is selling at a lower price of Rs 22,999. Realme X2 Pro (Review) that was launched at a price of Rs 29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant) is now selling at Rs 28,999 on Flipkart. Oppo Reno2 F will now sell at Rs 17,990 during the Flipkart sale. In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy A21s was launched at a price of Rs 16,499 and now it is selling at Rs 15,999.

(Also read: Realme Narzo 10A, Redmi 8 to Samsung Galaxy M01: Best phones under Rs 10,000 (Aug 2020))

Flipkart is also hosting flash sales where smartphones like Motorola G8 Power Lite (Review) (tomorrow at 12 pm), Realme Narzo 10 (tomorrow at 8 pm), Realme C11 ( 9 August, 12 pm) and so on will be available for purchase.

During this sale, Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) is also available on sale for the first time since its launch.

