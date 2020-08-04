tech2 News Staff

OnePlus had previously announced that the newly launched OnePlus Nord will go on sale on 4 August but as per the latest update, the open sale date has been pushed to 6 August. Now, the smartphone will go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day sale.

As per the company blog, high pre-bookings number caused the delay. The company will start shipping the devices today itself but it is expected that some users who have pre-booked the smartphone might experience the delay in dispatch. OnePlus says it will give a 1-year warranty extension against the user’s IMEI by 31 August for users who experienced a delay in the dispatch of orders.

To check the warranty extension, users will need to download and login to the OnePlus Care app, add OnePlus Nord under the 'My Devices' category, and check the extended warranty plan.

OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Buds pricing, availability

OnePlus Nord comes in three storage variants: 6 GB RAM+ 64 GB storage variant, priced at Rs 24,999, 8 GB RAM+ 128 storage variant, priced at Rs 27,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that will cost you Rs 29,999.

While the 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models will be available for purchase starting 6 August on Amazon, the 6 GB RAM model will go on sale in September.

2 more days and you get pretty much everything you could ask for. What's got you most excited about OnePlus Nord? — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 3, 2020

The smartphone will be available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour variants.

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus Nord features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with a dual punch hole camera on the front and houses an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Oxygen OS 10.5 based on Android 10.

In the camera department, OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, 2 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a dual punch hole camera that includes 32 MP main sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging tech.