Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more

Amazon will offer a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards during the upcoming sale.


tech2 News StaffAug 06, 2020 08:42:20 IST

Editor's Note: This story was originally pubbed on 4 August. It’s being republished today (6 August) at the start of the sale.

Amazon is all set to roll out its Prime Day sale today and tomorrow (6-7 August). The Amazon sale preview indicates that a 10 percent discount will be on offer to all HDFC Debit and Credit card holders who make purchases during the sale.

Amazon has also confirmed that it will give up to 40 percent discount on mobiles and accessories.

As for smartphones, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 (Review), and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on flash sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively on 6 August.

Honor 9A that recently debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999 will go on flash sale at 11 am on the same day. Honor 9S will also go on its first sale on 6 August at 12 pm on Amazon.

On day 2 (7 August), Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on flash sale at 12 pm, 2 pm and 4 pm respectively.

Amazon Prime Days sale 2020 now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy M21, more

The iPhone 11.

Amazon will give up to  Rs 10,000 off on Apple with great offers on iPhone 11 (Review), iPhone 8 Plus (Review).

In terms of new product launches, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi 9 Prime, OnePlus Nord (12 GB RAM + 256 GB and 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB), Redmi Note 9 (Scarlet Red colour variant), Honor 9A, OPPO A52 (8 GB RAM +128 GB) are the new devices that will be available for purchase during the two-day Amazon sale.

The e-commerce platform has also revealed that it give offers and discounts on smartphones like Galaxy M31 (Review)iPhone 11 (Review)OnePlus 8 (Review)OnePlus 7T (Review)OnePlus 7T Pro (Review)Mi 10 (Review), OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), Galaxy S10, Oppo F15 (Review), Vivo V19, Vivo S1 Pro and Honor 9X.

