OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Nord vs Nord 2 5G: Has OnePlus just outdone itself with its latest launch?

OnePlus has introduced a couple of firsts with the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G, and is the first OnePlus model with a Mediatek processor.


Priya SinghJul 23, 2021 19:01:09 IST

OnePlus' 'flagship-killer', the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 27,999. Although the company introduced the Nord range just last year, the latest entrant in the family makes the original Nord look old. OnePlus has introduced a couple of firsts with the Nord 2 5G, including the fact that it's the company's first MediaTek-powered smartphone. The Nord 2 5G is also the first smartphone to run on the new merged OxygenOS and ColorOS platform named OxygenOS 11.3. Other major highlights of the smartphone include its 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging and a 50 MP triple rear camera setup.

With the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, you will also see a few minor updates such as the return of the alert slider and dual speaker setup. But overall, do these updates make it better than the previous Nord smartphones? Let's find out.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999,  and will be available for purchase starting August 2021.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999,  and the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999. These variants will go on open sale from 28 July.

The smartphone comes in Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods (India-exclusive) colour variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: What's the difference?

Below is a detailed specifications comparison of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord and OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OnePlus Nord OnePlus Nord 2 5G
Display Size (inch) 6.43 6.44 6.43
Resolution (pixels) 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080 2,400 x 1,080
Display Type Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED, 90 Hz
Dimensions(mm) 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 158.9 x 73.2 x 8.3
Weight (gm) 170 184 189
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano Nano Nano
Processor Snapdragon 750G 5G Snapdragon 765G MediaTek Dimensity 1200
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
GPU Adreno 619 Adreno 620 Mali-G77 MC9
RAM 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12
On-Board Memory 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256
Rear Camera Array Triple camera setup Quad camera setup Triple camera setup
Rear camera setup 64 MP primary sensor + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 2 MP mono lens 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 5 MP depth lens + 2 MP macro lens
50 MP IMX766 sensor + 8 MP ultra wide angle lens + 2 MP mono lens
Secondary Camera 16 MP 32 MP Sony IMX616 + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens 32 MP
Video Capture 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps 1080p@30/60/240fps
4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 11 Android 11 Android 11
GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, NavIC
Yes, (L1+L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1+E5a Dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, NavIC
  Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G 2x2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2.4G/5G, 2x2MIMO
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1 5.2
NFC Yes Yes Yes
Fingerprint Scanner In-display In-display In-display
3.5mm jack Yes No No
USB Type Type-C Type-C Type-C
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 4,500 4,115 4,500
Fast charging Yes, 30 T Plus Yes, Warp Charge 30T Yes, Warp Charge 65 W
Colors Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray Blue Marble, Gray Onyx
Blue Haze, Gray Sierra and Green Woods
Starting price Starts at 22,999 Starts at Rs 24,999 Starts at Rs 27,999

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G makes a compelling case for itself when compared to other Nord models. The smartphone comes with a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, up to 12 GB RAM, up to 256 GB of storage, a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP IMX766 sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. It also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65 W fast charging.

In my opinion, the new smartphone also impresses on the design front. It features a camera bump that looks quite similar to the one on the OnePlus 9.

While the final verdict will only come after a comprehensive hands-on review, it's clear that with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the company has bettered an already appealing package.

