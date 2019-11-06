Wednesday, November 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus might launch its first-ever fitness band next year along with the OnePlus 8

OnePlus CEO had previously confirmed that they had completed the design of their first-ever smartwatch.


tech2 News StaffNov 06, 2019 13:23:26 IST

Yesterday Xiaomi launched its first-ever smartwatch — Mi Watch — in China. Now rumour has it, OnePlus is also throwing its hat in the ring and we might soon see a OnePlus smartwatch or a fitness band!

It was back in 2016, that OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei shared the sketches of a circular wearable on Twitter. But as per the caption, "could have been but never will be" indicating that the brand was still working on the designs. Soon after, as per Android Authority, the CEO said at a conference that they had to ditch the idea because they had to be "focused". As per the report, it was the matter of survival of the fittest and according to Pei, there was no bottom line and called it a "cruel market".

OnePlus might launch its first-ever fitness band next year along with the OnePlus 8

As per the company CEO, OnePlus had completed the design of its first smartwatch but had to scrap it as they had to be "focused".

There was no news regarding a OnePlus smartwatch until now. A tipster with a twitter handle Tech Antyji, has hinted towards a fitness band via a tweet. There is no confirmation if the company will actually launch one this time either and there are no specifications mentioned in the tweet.

Further in this matter, PhoneArena has reported that the company is likely to launch a OnePlus Watch alongside the upcoming OnePlus 8 that is expected to arrive in Q2 next year.

Since the company has recently dabbled in the smart TV segment, chances are OnePlus might just unveil its first smartwatch or a fitness band soon.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni



also see

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro reportedly tipped to arrive in markets by Q2 2020

Oct 31, 2019
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro reportedly tipped to arrive in markets by Q2 2020
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon for Rs 59,000

OnePlus 7T McLaren

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition to go on sale today at 12.00 pm on Amazon for Rs 59,000

Oct 25, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019