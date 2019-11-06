tech2 News Staff

Yesterday Xiaomi launched its first-ever smartwatch — Mi Watch — in China. Now rumour has it, OnePlus is also throwing its hat in the ring and we might soon see a OnePlus smartwatch or a fitness band!

It was back in 2016, that OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei shared the sketches of a circular wearable on Twitter. But as per the caption, "could have been but never will be" indicating that the brand was still working on the designs. Soon after, as per Android Authority, the CEO said at a conference that they had to ditch the idea because they had to be "focused". As per the report, it was the matter of survival of the fittest and according to Pei, there was no bottom line and called it a "cruel market".

What could have been but never will be. Sketches circa 2015. #throwback pic.twitter.com/5zKuSdDiv0 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2016

There was no news regarding a OnePlus smartwatch until now. A tipster with a twitter handle Tech Antyji, has hinted towards a fitness band via a tweet. There is no confirmation if the company will actually launch one this time either and there are no specifications mentioned in the tweet.

For all of you who have a fitness band right now, darlings, or are planning to acquire one shortly, I have two words: never settle. — Tech Auntyji (@techauntyji) November 2, 2019

Further in this matter, PhoneArena has reported that the company is likely to launch a OnePlus Watch alongside the upcoming OnePlus 8 that is expected to arrive in Q2 next year.

Since the company has recently dabbled in the smart TV segment, chances are OnePlus might just unveil its first smartwatch or a fitness band soon.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.