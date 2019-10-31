Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro reportedly tipped to arrive in markets by Q2 2020

Tipster Max J on Twitter has claimed that both the phones, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, will launch in Q2 2020.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 08:42:01 IST

After having announced the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones globally, rumours are flying in thick about the OnePlus 8 which is expected to be announced next year. There have been a few renders of the device surfacing online and now we have a new report which states the possible launch timeframe for the devices.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders. Image: OnLeaks

This would make sense since that is usually the time when OnePlus announces its new phones just as it did with the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro this year.

As per the earlier report, the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch punch-hole display and curved edges. The pop-up selfie camera is going to be dropped from the phones which could mean that there might finally be an official IP rating on OnePlus devices.

On the back, the report suggests that there will be a triple rear camera setup with a 3D ToF sensor placed next to it. The LED flash is also likely to be placed near the camera setup. On the sides, there is likely to be an "Alert slider", power button on the right side whereas the volume button is expected to be on the left side. A speaker grill and a Type-C port are expected to be placed at the bottom.

This upcoming OnePlus 8 series might also come with 5G support.

