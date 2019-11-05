tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro (expected to be globally rebranded as Mi Note 10) made its debut in China today. The highlight of the smartphone is its camera. It comes with a 108 MP Penta rear camera setup. Mi Note 10 is expected to be a version of Mi CC9 Pro only, just under a different moniker. Mi Note 10 will be launched in Spain tomorrow.

Other than the smartphone, Xiaomi also announced Mi TV 5 Series and company's first smartwatch called the Mi Watch.

Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro series, Mi Watch pricing, availability

The newly launched smartphone comes in two storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs 27,990 approx) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant that is priced at CNY 3,099 (Rs 31,000 approx). Realme CC9 Pro also has a Premium Edition that offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which is priced at CNY 3,499 (Rs 35,000 approx).

The smartphone will go on sale in China on 11 November at midnight.

The Mi TV 5 comes in three screen sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch — that are priced at CNY 2, 999 (Rs 30,000 approx), CNY 3,999 (Rs 40,000 approx) and CNY 7,999 (Rs 70,000 approx) respectively. The Mi TV 5 Pro also comes in three screen sizes. The 55-inch variant is priced at CNY 3,699 ( Rs 37,000 approx) , the 65-inch variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (Rs 50,000 approx) and the 75-inch variant will cost you CNY 9,999 (Rs 99,990 approx).

Xiaomi's first smartwatch — Mi Watch — comes in two variants. The basic model is priced at CNY 1,299 (Rs 12,990 approx) and the Xiaomi Watch Privilege Edition will cost you CNY 1,999 (Rs 19,990 approx). There is no confirmation whether the smartwatch will be launched in India or not.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.47-inch full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Mi CC9 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch.

In terms of processor, the handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. It offers up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5KHMX primary lens, 20 MP Sony IMX350 sensor, 12 MP Samsung S5K2L7 sensor, 5 MP lens and a 2 MP macro lens. On the back, you will also see two sets of LEDs.

On the front, there is a 32 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is packed with a 5,260 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging tech. It runs on Android 9 Pie based on the MIUI 10. The smartphone will be available in Magical Green, Ice and Snow Aurora and Dark Knight Phantom colour variants.

Mi TV 5, Mi TV 5 Pro series specifications

Both the series come in three screen sizes — 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The Mi TV 5 Pro series features Quantum Dot display, HDR 10+, and 8K video support. All the variants sport thin bezels and sleek design. The series also comes with 4 GB DDR4, 64 GB eMMC, Dolby Atmos and DTS support. All the three products of the series run on Patch Wall.

The smart TVs of the Mi TV 5 series come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and run on Patch Wall. This series supports Dolby Atmos and DTS support.

Mi Watch

Xiaomi's Mi Watch resembles a lot with the Apple Watch in terms of design. The newly launched Mi Watch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with 326 PPI. It packs with 570 mAh battery and comes with options like — NFC, GPS and Wi-Fi. The smartwatch runs on MIUI for Watch OS.

In terms of features, Mi Watch will let you reject, accept calls or even read or send messages. You will be able to control your playlist via pause, play options. In terms of fitness, it will track your heart rate, steps, and activities such as running, swimming.

It will come in black and white colour variants.

