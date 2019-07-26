Priya Singh

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is hosting a music festival in India this year.

OnePlus has announced that it will be organising a music concert in Mumbai in November 2019. The upcoming music festival is expected to host several international as well as local music artists. The company teased a short video on YouTube and Twitter announcing the upcoming event.

You can also see a dedicated microsite called "OnePlus Music Festival". This is the first time that the brand is hosting a music festival. The company is expected to announce the names of featuring artists soon on the website.

We have also reached out to the company asking for more details regarding the tickets availability, artists and a few other details. We are yet to hear from them and will keep you updated as soon as we hear back.

Mark your calendars! Witness the perfect union of music and community this November at the OnePlus Music Festival. Stay tuned for the line-up. Who do you think you're going to see here?#OPMF #OnePlusMusicFestival pic.twitter.com/2osH1zaWrF — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 26, 2019

"At OnePlus, we are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our community and create different experiences for them. Our community like our product has always at the heart of everything we do, and with this new venture, we hope to provide them with a new platform to interact with each other and with the brand on a unique new level," said Vikas Agarwal, OnePlus India's general manager.

OnePlus is known for finding different ways to engage with consumers. One of the examples is the frequent pop-up events that take place every now and then.

One of the reasons why OnePlus is so popular among the youngsters is that they exactly know their target consumer. An example of that are the special Avengers edition OnePlus 6 or roping Iron Man himself to promote the OnePlus 7 series. The company recently launched its flagship smartphone OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) in India.



