Tuesday, July 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro future update could reportedly bring 'Nightscape' mode to all the cameras

We might also see Nightscape enabled on the selfie camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro as well.

tech2 News StaffJul 23, 2019 08:15:17 IST

OnePlus has been launching a string of new updates for the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) smartphone over the last couple of weeks, aimed at improving the camera performance of the device. One of the shortcomings of the device is that not all three lenses can take good photographs in low-light conditions. That may soon change if this new report is to be believed.

OnePlus 7 Pro future update could reportedly bring Nightscape mode to all the cameras

At Rs 57,999 for the maxed-out variant, the OnePlus 7 Pro certainly isn't perfect. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The Nightscape mode on the OnePlus 7 Pro uses AI and a long exposure to identify scenes in low lighting conditions and delivering more lifelike and sharp images. Currently, the main 48 MP sensor of the OnePlus 7 Pro has this nightscape feature while the ultra-wide and tele-photo lenses do not have it.

However, a GSMArena report states that Zake Zhang, OnePlus image product manager has disclosed that “We are working on bringing the Nightscape feature to the other cameras in a future update.”

Huawei's P30 Pro can implement its Night mode in any of the three main cameras but it has to be said that the photos from the other lenses would not be as sharp as the main lens. In any case, a Nightscape on the ultra-wide or telephoto lenses would certainly entail a wide range of usability scenarios for the user in low-light conditions. We might also see Nightscape enabled on the selfie camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro as well.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

OnePlus

OxygenOS 9.5.10 for OnePlus 7 Pro brings big fixes after problematic 9.5.9 update

Jul 19, 2019
OxygenOS 9.5.10 for OnePlus 7 Pro brings big fixes after problematic 9.5.9 update
OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro receiving OxygenOS 9.5.9 update with optimised screen smoothness and camera

Jul 09, 2019
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus aims to offer the boost mobiles gamers need

Jul 15, 2019
Nokia 9 PureView vs Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A new flagship battle

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView vs Black Shark 2 vs Galaxy S10e vs OnePlus 7 Pro: A new flagship battle

Jul 10, 2019
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could come with increased RAM and bigger displays

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL could come with increased RAM and bigger displays

Jul 22, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: On its way to shake up budget flagship segment

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: On its way to shake up budget flagship segment

Jul 17, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 22, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 22, 2019
Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019