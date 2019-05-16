Thursday, May 16, 2019Back to
OnePlus ropes in Robert Downey Jr. for a brand campaign with the OnePlus 7 Pro

Be prepared to see Robert Downey Jr ads with the OnePlus 7 Pro literally everywhere in India soon.

tech2 News StaffMay 16, 2019 13:16:37 IST

OnePlus has just revealed the roping in of Robert Downey Jr. for the company's latest marketing and brand campaign.

Calling this a 'long-term campaign', OnePlus is expected to soon out a full-fledged ad campaign with the hugely popular actor better known for playing Marvel's Iron Man.

Riding on the popularity of Robert Downey Jr., OnePlus' new ad campaign aims to make the company's latest flagship — the OnePlus 7 Pro (review), more appealing to potential buyers.

Robert Downey Jr. with the OnePlus 7 Pro. Image: OnePlus

OnePlus in a statement noted that Robert Downey Jr. will be seen in a number of ads, across various platforms in India and China soon. Having roped in the likes of Amitabh Bachchan for similar marketing campaigns in the past, the company hopes for a similar impact this time around as well.

The first sale for the OnePlus 7 Pro meanwhile, is already underway today for Amazon Prime subscribers and will be available on open sale starting 12 pm tomorrow.

OnePlus 7 Pro: Key features and specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus had announced that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro has been given an “A+ Top Tier Display Rating” from independent display research lab DisplayMate. The rating suggests the yet-to-be-released OnePlus 7 Pro has one of the best smartphone displays in the market.

Apart from the DisplayMate rating, the OnePlus 7 Pro also received the ‘Safety for Eyes’ certification from VDE Testing and Certification Institute. This certification suggests that the smartphone display is able to “better filter out harmful blue lights.”

The OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely the best phone OnePlus has made till date, but the competition is still ahead. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Inside, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As far as cameras go, the OnePlus 7 Pro features the company's first triple-camera lens setup. This includes a 48 MP, f/1.6 primary camera with laser and phase-detection autofocus as well as OIS; a 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide lens and an 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom.

There's also a 16 MP pop-up selfie camera to boot.

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 4,000 mAh battery unit along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone and water+dust resistance.

