OnePlus device with a circular camera housing reportedly leaked in sketches

To recall, a similar product was spotted last year in December during an internal OnePlus presentation.


tech2 News StaffAug 23, 2019 14:45:32 IST

Currently, the recent headlines regarding Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus mention about the OnePlus TV which is said to make its debut in India somewhere in September. However, the company is also been rumoured to launch the OnePlus 7T and also a 5G phone before the year comes to a close. Some new leaked sketches have pointed out how perhaps one of them or both of them might look.

OnePlus leak. Evan Blass/Twitter

As per the sketches posted by reliable tipster Evan Blass, the OnePlus device appears to have a circular camera layout and no fingerprint sensor on the back. To recall, a similar product was spotted last year in December during an internal presentation. The prototype device was red in colour and if you looked closely you could also see that a similar prototype was lying on the table as well.

At the time, the prototype device was believed to be the OnePlus 7 and now it is being assumed that the upcoming 5G smartphone from OnePlus or the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro might have the design. However, these sketches are all we know about the device and it may even be so that none of the future OnePlus devices come with this design. In any case, we shall keep our eyes peeled and update you of any developments to the story.

