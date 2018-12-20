Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
First look at upcoming OnePlus phone reveals circular camera setup at the back

If you look closely you will see that a similar prototype OnePlus is lying on the table as well.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 10:22 AM IST

A new OnePlus device is on the horizon as the company had made the announcement back at Qualcomm's Maui summit in December. Now we are not sure if this the OnePlus 7 or some other new lineup of OnePlus but one thing for sure is that the phone will be 5G compliant. A recently leaked image of the OnePlus internal company meeting has shed some light on what we can expect on the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

The dual camera on the OnePlus 6T. Image: Tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The image comes as a courtesy of Twitter tipster Ishan Agarwal and from the looks of it, we see that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau is giving some kind of presentation. On the left side of the presentation slide, we see what a new OnePlus device unlike any other we have previously seen. While only the back of the device is visible clearly we can see a circular camera setup which is similar to the one we have seen on the Moto G-series smartphones.

OnePlus CEO Petel Lau and an unknown OnePlus device. Ishan Agarwal

The prototype device is red in colour and if you look closely you will see that a similar prototype is lying on the table as well. Could this be the OnePlus 7 or the new 5G OnePlus smartphone? Right now its hard to tell but CEO Pete Lau has said that the 5G variant of the device is expected to be $100 more expensive than earlier OnePlus devices.

