Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro rumoured to launch in India on 26 September

There has been no official claim by OnePlus which has even hinted the existence of the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 18:49:41 IST

There have been a lot of rumours circulating around the OnePlus 7T smartphone that many believe is soon to come. Usually, OnePlus reserves the launch of its T-branded version of a smartphone about 6 months after it has announced the original product. However, recently some new information has surfaced which points to OnePlus releasing the 7T and the 7T Pro in September.

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro rumoured to launch in India on 26 September

Representational image. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

An unverified tipster on Twitter going by the name Max J had shared a caption titled "1+" along with an image of a device. It has the words "Oct 15" written on either side of the device. It was believed that the launch of the next OnePlus device was scheduled for 15 October. However, the tipster has now suggested that the launch of the device will be on 26 September in India, while it will go sale from 15 October.

There has been no official claim by OnePlus which has not even hinted the existence of the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro so it is best to take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt. That being said, OnePlus has confirmed that it will be launching the OnePlus TV next month in India.

There were certain design leaks regarding this successor of the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) which revealed that we might not see any drastic change on the design front. Some leaked images suggested that the upcoming smartphone will not have a notch which means that it will also come with a pop-up selfie camera just like OnePlus 7 Pro.

As for the rear, a post on Weibo suggested that it will feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The phone seems to be placed inside some protective case to hide certain features.

Also, the image shows a blue coloured smartphone so we can expect that this smartphone might also come in Nebula Blue colour variant. The front of the camera also seems to protected by the case, and certainly seems to be hiding something. We don't see a notch anywhere so that speculation seems to be true for now.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report

Aug 13, 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro with pop up front camera likely to launch on 15 October: Report
OnePlus to release a 5G phone in 2019 promises CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus

OnePlus to release a 5G phone in 2019 promises CEO Pete Lau

Aug 15, 2019
If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

If you've been eyeing the OnePlus 7 & 7 Pro, it's the best time to buy one

Aug 12, 2019
After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September

OnePlus TV

After smartphones, OnePlus announces OnePlus TV coming to India in September

Aug 20, 2019
OnePlus confirms its first smart TV will be called OnePlus TV; reveals logo

OnePlus

OnePlus confirms its first smart TV will be called OnePlus TV; reveals logo

Aug 14, 2019
OnePlus could launch a bunch of Smart TVs, including 4K HDR and OLED models, in September: Report

OnePlus TV

OnePlus could launch a bunch of Smart TVs, including 4K HDR and OLED models, in September: Report

Aug 12, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019