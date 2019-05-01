Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
OnePlus Bullets Wireless second-gen earphones, Warp Charge 30 car charger leaked

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless second-gen look more-or-less like the previous gen product.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 14:43:15 IST

As we board the hype train for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch on 14 May, it is important to remember that the Chinese smartphone maker also has other products under its belt as well. One of the more recent accessories are OnePlus' Bullets Wireless and wired earphones. Just a few weeks from launch, leaked photos of the second-gen versions of the Bullet Wireless earphones along with a Warp Charge 30 Car Charger have now begun to show up online.

Bullets Wireless and Warp 30 car charger leaked. Ishan Agarwal

YouTuber Linustechtips tweeted out photos of the retail boxes of these two products but later deleted them and reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal posted these images again. While the actual devices are not visible we can get a pretty good idea about how they look from the images on the retail boxes.

The Bullets Wireless 2 look more-or-less like the previous product with the absence of silicone ear hooks. Although it is hard to make out for certain in the retail box image. It is also not clear if they will come bundled with the OnePlus 7 Pro or not.

The Warp Charge 30 car charger, as the name suggests, would likely be employing the 30 W fast-charging technology that was earlier seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition. This would appear to be a separate product that OnePlus will sell.

Recently, OnePlus pushed out a full-page teaser ad of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone in The New York Times.

While there's absolutely nothing wrong in hyping the launch through ads, they reveal something OnePlus hasn't explicitly spoken about earlier — a notchless design and display (not that this bit of information is new though). OnePlus also teased a pop-up front-facing camera sitting at the top edge of the phone.

The Chinese smartphone maker had earlier shared a small video teaser across social media channels confirming that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature triple rear cameras with sensors placed vertically in the top-center position.

