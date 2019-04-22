tech2 News Staff

The OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now and the tagline for the smartphone is going to be fast and smooth. While there have been many rumours floating around regarding what this statement might mean, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus has given out some exclusive information.

As per The Verge, Pete Lau has said that the OnePlus 7 Pro (not mentioning the device by name) will have a high focus on the display of the device. As a matter of fact, the report states that OnePlus is likely going to spend more than triple on the OnePlus 7 Pro display than it has spent on the previous OnePlus device. In Lau's words the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to have a "breakthrough" display.

What this means is that the OnePlus 7 Pro is likely going to be as expensive as the Galaxy S10 , Huawei P30 Pro or the iPhone XR. Rumours have pointed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a QHD+ 90 Hz display.

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

Earlier this week, we came across speculation that OnePlus may be working on not one but, three new smartphones, and of course one of them has to be the OnePlus 7. Immediately after, company CEO Pete Lau teased a big announcement to follow on 17 April.

In a post Lau shared on Wednesday on his Twitter account, he released the official teaser for the company's upcoming flagship smartphone — OnePlus 7. Be warned though, the teaser is pretty much a flash, and it has a 5 second reel time.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.