tech2 News Staff

The launch of the OnePlus 8 series is just a few days ahead and we already know several details like the Snapdragon 865 processor, 30W wireless charging support, 5G connectivity and so on. Now the company has finally released an official teaser of OnePlus 8 that reveals the design of the upcoming phone.

As per the teaser video, OnePlus 8 will come in a green colour variant, might be called as "Glacier Green".

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro expected specifications

It has been recently confirmed that both the smartphones will come with 30W wireless charging support. According to previous reports, OnePlus 8 is expected to come in a new purplish-red gradient that is likely to be called Interstellar Glow. Both sources also suggest that it might also come in Glacier Green and Onyx Black colour variants.



OnePlus 8 is likely to come with a punch-hole display that sits in the top left corner of the display. At the back, the renders suggest that we might see a vertical camera module that houses a triple rear camera setup.

You can also see an LED Flash placed just below the camera setup. Since there is no physical fingerprint sensor that is visible in the renders, it is safe to say that OnePlus is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessors.

As per earlier reports, OnePlus 8 Pro might come with a punch-hole camera (placed in the top left corner) and a triple camera setup at the back. The report suggested that OnePlus 8 Pro might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and is likely to offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the previous report revealed that the smartphone is expected to feature a 64 MP + 20 MP + 12 MP triple rear camera setup. OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65 inch AMOLED display that has a 120-Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to come in a black variant.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also revealed that OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

If these rumours are to be believed, it will be the first time that OnePlus smartphone will come with an official IP rating.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.