OnePlus 8, 8 Pro start receiving OxygenOS 10.5.11 update with new lockscreen clocks and more

One of the major notable changes the company has introduced is prep for the upcoming OnePlus Buds.


FP TrendingJul 20, 2020 17:47:08 IST

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.11 to OnePlus 8 (Review) and OnePlus 8 Pro(Review). The update comes up with the July 2020 security patch.

Users will get a wider range of lockscreen clock styles with the new update. The company has also fixed some issues like ARCore load failures, wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro and some game mode touch rejection tweaks.

The update has improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers, besides the connection stability of the mobile network to improve user experience.

(Also read: OnePlus Nord to launch via an AR event tomorrow at 7.30 pm IST: Here is how you can watch it)

According to 9To5 Googleone of the major notable changes the company has introduced is prep for the upcoming OnePlus Buds. The tech website reported that the Buds will be launched with the OnePlus Nord soon.

The OxygenOS 10.5.11 will come as a different version within specific regions. Users in North America will receive the OxygenOS 10.5.11 update, while those in India will get OxygenOS 10.5.10.  OnePlus will roll out OxygenOS version 10.5.9 in Europe.

The company will also offer a new Red Cable Club membership card in India. The update will reach all the users gradually.

The smartphone maker unveiled OnePlus 8 series in India in April this year.

OnePlus 8 comes in three models, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro is available in two variants - 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. It houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. It sports a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

It is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery and comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. It has a 16 MP selfie camera.

 

