OnePlus will launch its much-awaited affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord, along with its first-ever TWS earbuds OnePlus Buds tomorrow (21 July) in India. The company CEO Carl Pei has previously revealed the design details of the smartphone.

For the first time, OnePlus will host an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event. Here is how you can catch all the live updates of the same.

We might have mentioned this already, but #OnePlusNord is going to make history as the first smartphone to launch entirely in AR. Make sure you’re ready for the experience - https://t.co/tT7zp7We1T pic.twitter.com/xsIh8Fs9RH — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 19, 2020

OnePlus Nord AR launch event: How to watch it live

Step 1: Download the OnePlus Nord AR app from Google Play store or the App store

Step 2: Tap on "Create your avatar" or "Be boring and skip this" as per your wish

Step 3: If you prefer creating your own avatar, you will need to choose from multiple options to customise your avatar and then tap on "Confirm and continue"

Step 4: Now all you need to do is hover your device on a flat surface like floor or table top (make sure you have the earplugs plugged in to enjoy the launch event)

And that's it! You can open the app at 7. 30 pm IST tomorrow (21 July) and you are good to go.

OnePlus Nord expected specifications

In terms of design, OnePlus Nord will come with a glossy back, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup placed in vertically align manner just like OnePlus 8 (Review). Although, the only difference is that OnePlus Nord's camera module sits in the top left corner whereas, for OnePlus 8, it is placed in the center. It will sport a dual punch hole camera for selfies.

It is also confirmed that OnePlus Nord will come in a blue colour option in addition to a grey variant.

The smartphone is expected to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone as well, reported Gizmochina.

As per a previous report, the smartphone might sport a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. As for the camera, OnePlus Nord will have a quad-camera setup on the rear that will house a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 lens and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) + Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) support. It is expected to have an 8 MP sensor with an ultrawide angle lens that has 119 field-of-view (FOV), a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2 MP sensor with a f/2.4 macro lens.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will feature two selfie or front cameras. It includes a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens and an 8 MP sensor with a wide-angle f/2.45 lens. The device is said to run OxygenOS 10 and as for processor, it will have Snapdragon 765G 5G.

The OnePlus Nord is likely to be available in two variants – 8 GB RAM and 128 GB, and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB. The tipster has said that the phone will use LPDDR4X RAM. It will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T. As for connectivity, it will include Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC.

The phone will have face recognition as well as fingerprint display.

OnePlus Buds expected specifications

It is confirmed that the OnePlus Buds will come with 30 hours battery life. In terms of pricing, the company has teased the earbuds on Instagram with a caption, "$XX.XX". Hence, we can expect the upcoming earbuds to be priced under $100 (approx Rs 7,500).



View this post on Instagram $XX.XX A post shared by OnePlus (@oneplus) on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:00am PDT



As per the latest images shared by leakster Max Weinbach on Twitter, OnePlus Buds are likely to come in blue, white and black colour options. The leakster has shared the images of the earbuds revealing their design.