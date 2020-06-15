Monday, June 15, 2020Back to
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Amazon: Pricing, sale offers, specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.


tech2 News StaffJun 15, 2020 09:21:19 IST

OnePlus 8 series was debuted back in April this year.

Which the OnePlus 8 went up for a flash sale, the OnePlus 8 Pro model was not available for sale in India, until now.

Today, both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be available for purchase in India at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus' website.

As per the Amazon teaser, this is not the first sale for just the OnePlus 8 Pro model but OnePlus 8 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant will also be available for purchase for the first time today.

Also, to bring you up to speed, OnePlus is also going to launch an affordable smart TV on 2 July, which has been teased to be priced under Rs 20,000.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro pricing, sale offers

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and the other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

The sale will begin today at 12 pm on Amazon and OnePlus website.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 3,000 via SBI credit and debit cards, on the purchase of OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro. In addition to this, if you have pre-booked any of the smartphones, you will also get a cashback of Rs 1,000 in Amazon Pay. Jio subscribers will get data benefits worth Rs 6,000.

Amazon teaser also confirms that the customers will also be eligible to get membership of Audible that is worth Rs 1,200 along with 6 free bonus audiobooks.

OnePlus 8 specifications

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of  1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of  1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch-hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch-hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.

