tech2 News Staff

Oppo recently unveiled its Oppo Reno 2 series in India comprising the Oppo Reno 2, Oppo Reno 2F and Oppo Reno 2Z smartphones. The lower variant of the series – Oppo Reno 2Z – is now available for purchase in India on Amazon and Flipkart. Oppo Reno 2 will go on sale in India on 20 September.

Oppo Reno 2Z pricing, sale offers

Oppo Reno 2Z is available in one storage variant – 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage – and is priced at Rs 29,990. In terms of colours, the smartphone is available in two variants: Luminous Black and Sky White.

(Also read: Oppo Reno 2 first impressions: A premium-looking mid-ranger with a capable quad-camera)

As a part of the launch, Oppo is offering a 10 percent off for buyers making the purchase via HDFC credit or debit cards on EMI plans. In addition to this, double data benefits from Jio will also be given on prepaid orders of Rs 198 and Rs 299. Vodafone Idea customers will get 250 GB additional data and Airtel users will also get double data with a Rs 249 recharge.

Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit card, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Both the platforms are also giving a discount of Rs 3,000 and 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards in the exchange offer.

Oppo Reno 2Z specifications and features

Reno 2Z features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 for protection on the front and back. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek P90 and features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. It houses a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of cameras, the Reno 2Z comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle system, a 2 MP mono camera, and a 2 MP portrait camera. The Reno 2Z's camera uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor and offers an Ultra Dark mode and an Ultra Steady Video mode. The smartphone sports a 16 MP camera for selfies along with an AI beauty mode.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.