tech2 News Staff

In July this year, Asus unveiled its second-generation ROG Phone in China. Now, in an official announcement made via its Twitter page, Asus India has announced that it will launch the ROG Phone 2 in the country on 23 September at 12.30 pm IST. The tweet also suggests that the ROG Phone 2 will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

The highlight of the ROG Phone 2 is its 120 Hz display and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that will power the device.

You can also read our review of the first generation ROG Phone here.

The ROG Phone II is all set to revolutionise smartphone gaming forever and knockout other flagships. 23rd September is the day when the ROG Phone II will quench the thirst for the ultimate weapon. #ROGPhoneII #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/3grhYg4ubg — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) September 17, 2019

Asus ROG Phone 2 Specifications

From the China and US launch, we know that the ROG Phone 2 is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and was, in fact, the first smartphone launched with the new chipset. The Snapdragon 855+ is believed to offer a 15 percent increase in graphics as compared to Snapdragon 855. Added to that is a 12 GB RAM variant along with up to 512 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The vapour chamber and cooling mechanisms have been retained from the original.

In terms of display, the ROG Phone 2 now has an upgraded 120 Hz 6.59-inch FHD+ display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and the added ability to render 10-bit HDR colour. The phone does not have any display cutouts or notches and instead has bezels on the top and bottom which house the dual-speaker unit. Asus has also increased the touchscreen sampling rate to 240Hz, giving the phone a touch latency to just 49ms.

Another massive upgrade is the battery on the ROG Phone 2 which has a capacity of 6,000 mAh with support for 25W fast charging. In the camera department, the phone retains the same optics as before but has added an in-display fingerprint scanner as opposed to the capacitive one in the previous version.

