tech2 News Staff

Apple has announced the new iPhone 11-series a week back and already major Western tech publications are publishing their full reviews of the device. While there are obvious difference of opinions on many reviews, in general, everyone agrees to a few basic things which are that the iPhone 11 Pro does have a great camera, commendable battery and an improved display.

The Verge's review of the iPhone 11 Pro heaps the praise on the new triple-camera lens that is present on both the 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. They said that the updated its Smart HDR processing system is a huge improvement over last year's iPhone XS. Keeping the iPhone 11 Pro side-by-side with the Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 3, the Verge review concluded that it is currently the best smartphone camera.

The Wired review also said that the new Night Mode on the iPhone 11 Pro was quite intuitive as did not require an additional swipe for getting to the feature. Engadget's review agrees with the camera clicking great photos and has said that Apple has packed in the "best all-around camera". All the reviews agree to one basic thing. The iPhone 11 Pro video recording capabilities are second to none.

iPhone 11 Pro's display is also something that has been talked about a bit as well. The Verge claims that it is accurate to say that "this is the first real HDR display Apple’s put on a phone" and also praised the True Tone feature.

Engadget has said that while the display on the iPhone 11 Pro is beautiful but it is not noticeably better than the ones present on the iPhone XS. It has generally been agreed that the 1200 nits of brightness on the Supre Retina XDR display is indeed the brightest on an iPhone.

While it was not a matter of debate, everyone agrees to the fact that the new A13 Bionic chipset is incredibly fast. Wired says that the A13 speeds up Face ID, boosts battery like, and helps performance across the entire phone". The Verge says that the A13 benchmarked far above its Android competitors and that it will hold up its own for years to come. Engadget says that the performance of the A13 is not so noticeable as compared to the A12 chipset.

In terms of battery, Engadget says that "Apple's claims of significantly improved battery seem spot on." The Verge also agrees with it and says that Apple has remained historically good with its battery claims on the iPhone and the iPhone 11 Pro Max consistently runs for 12 to 14 hours on a single charge. Wired says that the phone lasted the whole day while draining just half the battery, making it quite impressive.

All these reviews aside, Tech2 will be reviewing all the iPhone models thoroughly and put them through their paces, so stay tuned for a full review.

