tech2 News Staff

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10 update that is based on Google’s latest Android 10 build. The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 are the first devices to receive the update and the final build comes after the company had released two open beta builds of Android 10.

OnePlus said in a forum post that it will be a staged rollout which means only a limited number of users will receive the update. Once the company is convinced that there aren’t any critical bugs in the build, a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

Many times, update rollouts are deployed based on regions and users have been able to change their location using VPNs to force a system update. However, OnePlus has pointed out that this workaround would be useless since this time the rollout is randomly being sent to a limited number of devices.

Here’s the full changelog of the OxygenOS 10.0 update:

System

Upgraded to Android 10

Brand new UI design

Enhanced location permissions for privacy

New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures

Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Apart from the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7, the company also mentioned that the OnePlus 5 and above devices will be receiving the OxygenOS 10.0 update.

While the OnePlus 7 series is set to receive its Android 10 update, the company is also preparing to announce the next iteration of its smartphones. The OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T will be arriving soon and we’re guessing these two devices will be running Android 10 out-of-the-box.