Saturday, September 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 start receiving OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10

The final stable release of Android 10 on the OnePlus 7 series comes after fixing bugs on two open betas


tech2 News StaffSep 21, 2019 15:47:55 IST

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10 update that is based on Google’s latest Android 10 build. The OnePlus 7 Pro and 7 are the first devices to receive the update and the final build comes after the company had released two open beta builds of Android 10.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 start receiving OxygenOS 10 update based on Android 10

The OnePlus 7 Pro will receive the Android 10 update in a staged rollout. Image: tech2

OnePlus said in a forum post that it will be a staged rollout which means only a limited number of users will receive the update. Once the company is convinced that there aren’t any critical bugs in the build, a broader rollout will begin in a few days.

Many times, update rollouts are deployed based on regions and users have been able to change their location using VPNs to force a system update. However, OnePlus has pointed out that this workaround would be useless since this time the rollout is randomly being sent to a limited number of devices.

Here’s the full changelog of the OxygenOS 10.0 update:

System

  • Upgraded to Android 10
  • Brand new UI design
  • Enhanced location permissions for privacy
  • New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full Screen Gestures

  • Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
  • Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

  • New Game Space feature now joins all your favourite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

  • Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Smart Display)

Message

  • Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)

Apart from the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7, the company also mentioned that the OnePlus 5 and above devices will be receiving the OxygenOS 10.0 update.

While the OnePlus 7 series is set to receive its Android 10 update, the company is also preparing to announce the next iteration of its smartphones. The OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T will be arriving soon and we’re guessing these two devices will be running Android 10 out-of-the-box.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates

Sep 18, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly get their second Android 10 beta updates
We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

We asked Mortal to take the zero kill PUBG challenge. Here’s what happened

Sep 12, 2019
OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus officially confirms the launch of OnePlus 7T-series, OnePlus TV on 26 September

Sep 16, 2019
OnePlus 7T with round triple rear camera setup revealed by CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T with round triple rear camera setup revealed by CEO Pete Lau

Sep 17, 2019
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

OnePlus

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro cases leaked, hint at updated camera system with new sensors

Sep 13, 2019
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro complete specs leaked ahead of the official launch

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro complete specs leaked ahead of the official launch

Sep 16, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019