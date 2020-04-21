Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
OnePlus 7T Pro 8 GB RAM variant's price slashed by Rs 6,000, now selling at Rs 47,999

OnePlus has not slashed the prices of OnePlus 7T Pro MacLaren Edition and it will continue to sell at Rs 58,999.


tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2020 14:28:01 IST

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus 8 series at a starting price of Rs 41,999. As always, just after the entry of a new OnePlus series, the company gave a huge price cut to its last smartphone series/model, in this case, OnePlus 7T Pro (Review).

OnePlus had launched its OnePlus 7T at a price of Rs 53,999. After the price cut, the smartphone will sell at Rs 47,999 for 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage variant. The new price is now reflecting on OnePlus India website and will reflect on Amazon also once the government lifts the suspension of delivery of non-essential goods. Smartphones come under non-essential so they are not up for sale till at least 3 May.

OnePlus 7T Pro 8 GB RAM variants price slashed by Rs 6,000, now selling at Rs 47,999

OnePlus 7T Pro was launched at a price of Rs 53,999. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey.

Notably, OnePlus has not slashed the prices of OnePlus 7T Pro MacLaren Edition and it will continue to sell at Rs 58,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

