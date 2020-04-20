Monday, April 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro India pricing go official, will start selling at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless.


tech2 News StaffApr 20, 2020 09:19:01 IST

Last week, OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus 8 series along with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z Design earbuds. The two smartphones of the series offer up to 12 GB RAM and both are powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The highlight of the newly launched earphones is that they come with Warp Charge support that lets user get up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge.

OnePlus has now announced the India pricing of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and the earbuds via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Bullet wireless Z earbuds pricing

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 launched: Here's a look at the four things OnePlus did right, and five things it messed up)

 

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro India pricing go official, will start selling at Rs 41,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and the other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

The OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z are priced at Rs 1,999. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue Mint and Oat colour options.
Since India is under a nationwide lockdown till 3 May, OnePlus has not announced any sale date for any of these products.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of  1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors.

OnePlus 8 is equipped with 4,000 mAh battery.

OnePlus 8 comes with a 48 MP triple camera setup at the back.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of  1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds specifications

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with Warp Charge feature that lets user get up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge. Overall, the earbuds have a 20 hour-battery life.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds

They feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. In addition to that, you will also see magnetic control, quick pair and quick switch features that lets user switch between devices easily. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue. Mint and Oat colour options.

As per the company, there is a low latency mode as well where the latency is reduced to 110 mm. The wireless earbuds have 10 m range and they can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds launched: Here is everything you need to know

Apr 15, 2020
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds launched: Here is everything you need to know
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pricing leaked ahead of official launch on 14 April

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro pricing leaked ahead of official launch on 14 April

Apr 09, 2020
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z earbuds to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z earbuds to launch today at 8.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

Apr 14, 2020
OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples revealed by CEO Pete Lau just days before launch

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro camera samples revealed by CEO Pete Lau just days before launch

Apr 09, 2020
OnePlus 8 design revealed in an official video teaser, will come in green colour option

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 design revealed in an official video teaser, will come in green colour option

Apr 10, 2020
OnePlus 8 series' online pop-up event to be hosted in Europe on 14 April

OnePlus

OnePlus 8 series' online pop-up event to be hosted in Europe on 14 April

Apr 07, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020