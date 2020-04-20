tech2 News Staff

Last week, OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus 8 series along with a pair of Bullets Wireless Z Design earbuds. The two smartphones of the series offer up to 12 GB RAM and both are powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. The highlight of the newly launched earphones is that they come with Warp Charge support that lets user get up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge.

OnePlus has now announced the India pricing of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and the earbuds via Amazon India.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, Bullet wireless Z earbuds pricing

OnePlus 8 will come in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 49,999. The smartphone comes in new Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow colour variants in addition to the regular Onyx Black.

(Also read: OnePlus 8 launched: Here's a look at the four things OnePlus did right, and five things it messed up)

OnePlus 8 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs 54,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage and the other 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 59,999 in India. In terms of colour options, you will get Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black colour variants.

The OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z are priced at Rs 1,999. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue Mint and Oat colour options.

Since India is under a nationwide lockdown till 3 May, OnePlus has not announced any sale date for any of these products.

OnePlus 8 specifications and features

OnePlus 8 features a 6.5 inch full-HD+Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessors.

In the camera department, you get a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP IMX586 sensor, a 16 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, you will get a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T which charges the phone from zero to 50 percent in 22 minutes. This smartphone does not come with wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications and features

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 240 Hz touch sampling rate to minimise input lag. It comes with a punch hole camera and it is OnePlus' first smartphone to get an official I68 rating. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage just like OnePlus 8.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 48 MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto lens, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 5 MP "colour filter" camera sensor. One the front, there is a punch hole display that houses a 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro is equipped with a 4,510 mAh battery that comes with Warp Charge 30T support and Warp Charge 30 Wireless support that can fill up the battery from zero to 50 in half an hour. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds specifications

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z come with Warp Charge feature that lets user get up to 10 hours of music playback with a single 10-minute charge. Overall, the earbuds have a 20 hour-battery life.

They feature an IP55 rating for sweat and water resistance. In addition to that, you will also see magnetic control, quick pair and quick switch features that lets user switch between devices easily. These earbuds will come in Black, Blue. Mint and Oat colour options.

As per the company, there is a low latency mode as well where the latency is reduced to 110 mm. The wireless earbuds have 10 m range and they can be charged by a USB Type-C port.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.