tech2 News Staff

OnePlus launched the 7T Pro today at an event in London. The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 and it will start shipping from 17 October. At the event, the company also announced the McLaren Edition of the 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7T Pro specifications

The 7T Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ that’s also present on the OnePlus 7T. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 6.67 inch AMOLED display has a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and the same 90 Hz refresh rate that was present on its predecessor.

In the camera department, it sports the same triple-rear camera system that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary lens with OIS and EIS. The secondary lenses include a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 117 degrees and an 8 MP telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP Sony IMX471 pop-up lens for selfies with EIS support.

The non-removable battery has a capacity of 4,085 mAh and it supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging with the included power brick. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition specifications

Almost all the specifications are the same on the McLaren Edition except 12 GB of RAM. In terms of design, it is quite unique with a papaya orange finish and some software theming to reflect the McLaren design. There’s also a special case made of a material called Alcantara that McLaren uses on its dashboard.

OnePlus 7T Pro India pricing and availability

The OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 whereas the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 58,999. Both the devices go on sale on 11 October. At the event, OnePlus also unveiled an Olive Green variant of the Bullets Wireless 2 headset.