21:24 (IST)
tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 21:13:31 IST
OnePlus has all but revealed everything except the price of the devices beforehand.
20:46 (IST)
OnePlus TV prices Q1 55-inch - Rs 69,900 Q1 Pro 55-inch - Rs 99,900
20:32 (IST)
OnePlus TV Software The TV has in-built screencasting capabilities. It is also voice-enabled via Google Assistant and OnePlus will be providing Android TV updates for the next three years. The TV's UI is called Oxygen Play and Netflix will come to OnePlus TV later this year. You can connect the OnePlus TV with your smartphone via OnePlus Connect which will enable you to control your TV with your smartphone.
20:12 (IST)
OnePlus TV watching experience All content on the OnePlus TV will be at 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV will be powered by Dolby's audio and visual technologies. The Dolby Vision Atmos technology will give the OnePlus TV 40 percent more brightness and also more colour accuracy. OTT content on the OnePlus TV includes Netlfix, Amazon Prime, Eros Now, Zee TV and more.
20:07 (IST)
OnePlus TV display The OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch screen size and it makes uses of the Quantum LED or QLED display technology. The TV will have 4K resolution. It has a 96 percent DCIP-3 score and it also has a 120 percent NTSC score as well which the company says is the highest in the world. The OnePlus TV has the Gamma Color Magic processor.
19:59 (IST)
OnePlus TV announced OnePlus is officially entering into the smart TV space with its new OnePlus TV.
19:53 (IST)
OnePlus 7T Software OnePlus 7T will be the first smartphone to come out of the box with Android 10 and the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro already have the Android 10 update. There are some improvements in the Gallery app wherein the phone can recognise photos and are categorised based on people, location and more. This happens internally on the phone. OnePlus Cloud Storage has also been announced and there will be an additional 50 GB of storage as well for the first year.
19:46 (IST)
OnePlus 7T performance and charging The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ which has new Kryo cores which can be clocked to 2.96 GHz. GPU performance has been increased by 15 percent. The device also has a UFS 3.1 storage and it will have 8 GB RAM and has up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has been introduced with a new Warp Charge 30T technology which is said to be 23 percent faster than the OnePlus 7 Pro's charging technology.
19:41 (IST)
OnePlus 7T Cameras The OnePlus 7T comes with a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP main sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor with a 117-degree field of view and a 2X telephoto camera. OnePlus says that it has massively improved the photo-taking capabilities of the OnePlus 7T. You can take macro shots with the device which can take focused shots from as close as 2.5 cm. There is also an improved Nightscape and Portrait modes on the 7T with the former now coming also on the ultra-wide lens as well.
19:37 (IST)
OnePlus 7T video taking OnePlus says that this is the era of blogging and that is why the company has improved the OnePlus 7T's video-taking capabilities. The phone comes with Super Stable which uses the gyroscope and EIS to give the user super steady video.
19:33 (IST)
OnePlus 7T brightness and HDR The OnePlus 7T has HDR10+ support for Amazon Prime, Netflix and YouTube. The phone has a peak brightness of over 1000 nits. The phone also comes with a new Chromatic reading mode which will give you low saturated colours instead of monochrome as seen on the previous reading mode.
19:31 (IST)
OnePlus 7T Display The OnePlus 7T will come with the Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has said that all future phones will be coming with this high refresh rate. The display has a 40 ms touch response and has new animation optimisations wherein all the new gestures have been optimised to make use of the 90 Hz refresh rate. The size of the display is 6.55-inches and it has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a waterdrop notch.
19:27 (IST)
OnePlus 7T design The OnePlus 7T will come with a triple-camera setup housed in a circular design. The frosted matte finish on the phone has been in the works for two years.
19:09 (IST)
MediaTek MT5670 chipset to power the OnePlus TV MediaTek has released its new chipset called the MT5670 which has been specially designed for smart TVs. The OnePlus TV will be debuting with this chipset as per various leaks. The MT5670 has four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and an ARM Mali-G51 GPU. As per MediaTek, the new GPU will give the user "studio-quality video" along with automatically adjusting sharpness and quality using facial and scene recognition.
18:50 (IST)
OnePlus 7T expected specs According to a recent report by Compareraja , the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.
18:44 (IST)
1 hour and 15 minutes away from launch! The launch will begin at 8.00 pm in Delhi and this is going to be the global launch for both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV. Stay tuned!
18:32 (IST)
OnePlus 7T Box Pete Lau has given us a glimpse of what the box of the device is going to look like via Twitter. The photo attached in the tweet is that of a completely red box which is reminiscent of the OnePlus One box. "Red and bold, a return to the OnePlus One’s visual design," said Pete Lau in his tweet. OnePlus has said that the redesign was engineered by OnePlus Creative Director, Mats Hakansson.
18:17 (IST)
All you need to know about OnePlus TV OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size. To know everything that has been revealed about the OnePlus TV thus far, head over to our detailed coverage of all the official announcements below. OnePlus TV: Everything revealed about the upcoming QLED smart TV
18:06 (IST)
How good was the OnePlus 7? What were the improvements over the OnePlus 6T? There’s a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset inside with a faster Adreno 640 graphics, which means that your games will run a lot cooler, take up less power (from your battery) and may even see a slight performance bump over the OnePlus 6T. Read it all in our review of the device. OnePlus 7 review: At Rs 32999 this is a more sensible alternative to the OP7 Pro
17:54 (IST)
Check out out OnePlus 7 Pro Review OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera
17:49 (IST)
OnePlus 7T camera speculation OnePlus is going to introduce a triple-camera setup on the 7T Pro similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Although initially not great, over time software updates have improved the camera experience on the 7 Pro. Can we expect the same if not more on the OnePlus 7T?
17:46 (IST)
The OnePlus 7T as shared by Pete Lau OnePlus has had a history of revealing its products ahead of its official launch. The OnePlus 7T is no different. Here is an official image shared by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau.
17:35 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch The company has revealed quite a bit of information about the devices that we will see today. The only thing that is a mystery is the price, The event begins at 7.00 pm in Delhi so stay tuned!
21:24 (IST)
21:22 (IST)
20:56 (IST)
20:46 (IST)
20:45 (IST)
20:32 (IST)
20:26 (IST)
This is the OnePlus Remote
20:25 (IST)
20:19 (IST)
20:12 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
20:00 (IST)
19:59 (IST)
19:56 (IST)
19:53 (IST)
19:48 (IST)
19:46 (IST)
19:42 (IST)
19:41 (IST)
19:37 (IST)
19:33 (IST)
19:31 (IST)
19:27 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
19:23 (IST)
19:09 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
According to a recent report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and will offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In the camera department, the smartphone is now confirmed to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T. It is likely to run on Android 10-based OxygenOS.
18:44 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
18:24 (IST)
18:17 (IST)
18:06 (IST)
17:54 (IST)
17:49 (IST)
17:46 (IST)
17:35 (IST)
OnePlus is about to unleash the OnePlus 7T smartphone on us along with the new OnePlus TV. There has been a lot of information already available surrounding both the devices, most of which has been revealed by the company itself. Today's event could be considered more of formality as OnePlus has all but revealed everything except the price of the devices beforehand.
The launch event will begin at 7.00 pm in Delhi today. You can watch the event live on the company's YouTube page and also on Amazon's official OnePlus 7T page.
According to a report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T might be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.
The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery.
OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size.
OnePlus stated that while OnePlus TV will run on the Android TV platform, there will be some differences to the overall UI. He said that OnePlus will look to make the experience 'fast and smooth' and will add additional features to the TV. OnePlus TV's Amazon page confirmed that the device will pack eight speakers that produce a combined output of 50 W. The TV will also support Dolby Atmos to provide an immersive surround sound experience.
The OnePlus TV will be coming with a Gamma Color Magic processor which the company says will bring "best-in-class image quality on our customised QLED TV panel with widest colour gamut".
