OnePlus is about to unleash the OnePlus 7T smartphone on us along with the new OnePlus TV. There has been a lot of information already available surrounding both the devices, most of which has been revealed by the company itself. Today's event could be considered more of formality as OnePlus has all but revealed everything except the price of the devices beforehand.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 7.00 pm in Delhi today. You can watch the event live on the company's YouTube page and also on Amazon's official OnePlus 7T page.

OnePlus 7T specifications (rumoured)

According to a report by Compareraja, the OnePlus 7T might be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor and is likely to offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that will reportedly have a 48 MP primary sensor, 16 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 3,800 mAh battery.

OnePlus TV expected specifications

OnePlus India first confirmed that the OnePlus TV will come in a 55-inch form factor with a QLED panel. This will most likely be one among the range of TVs OnePlus is planning to launch. OnePlus TV is supposed to come in form factors going from 43-inch to 75-inch in size.