OnePlus 7-series 'notify me' page and launch event invites go live on Amazon India website

OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now with the tagline for the smartphone as "fast and smooth".

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 13:03:03 IST

On 23 April we received news that OnePlus will be holding a launch event for the OnePlus 7-series on 14 May in three different countries simultaneously. In India, Amazon has always been an exclusive partner of OnePlus for selling its devices and the tradition is looking to be followed for this year as well.

Amazon India's page already has the 'Notify Me' page live on its website which signifies that pre-orders and sales of the device will be conducted from there. Apart from that OnePlus also has entry vouchers for the launch event for fans to attend and these vouchers will be going live from 10.00 am onwards. Just like last year, these tickets will cost you Rs 999.

For a detailed report on what we can expect from the OnePlus 7 launch, please click here.

The main launch will be taking place in New York at 11.00 am EDT and in London and Bangalore, the event will start at 4.00 pm GMT and 8.15 pm IST.

The highlight of the event, OnePlus 7 Pro has been hyped for some time now and the tagline for the smartphone is going to be "fast and smooth".

Pete Lau has also said that the OnePlus 7 Pro (not mentioning the device by name) will have a high focus on the display of the device. As a matter of fact, the report states that OnePlus is likely going to spend more than triple on the OnePlus 7 Pro display than it has spent on the previous OnePlus device.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


