OnePlus 7 Pro to likely start selling on 17 May, OnePlus confirms HDR10+ certification

The OnePlus 7 Pro is already up for pre-orders in India on Amazon and will be launched on 14 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 11:50:41 IST

The OnePlus 7 series launches in India on 14 May and information around the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro just won't stop pouring in.

As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, the premium OnePlus 7 Pro will likely start selling on 17 May, while the standard OnePlus 7 will begin selling a few days later. Agarwal, who's been a constant source for OnePlus 7 related news so far, also stated in a tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be up for grabs at Croma outlets on 17 May, across several cities.

The tipster also revealed more details on the display of the OnePlus 7 Pro, something that OnePlus really appears to be highlighting ahead of the launch. As per a tweet, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch 90 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display with the ability to dynamically switch between HD+ and QHD+ resolutions, based on the apps being run.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the screen is certified for HDR10+. Calling it a "display of the future," the OnePlus 7 Pro will be joining a handful of flagships that offer HDR10+.

OnePlus 6T. Image: tech2/ Anirudh Regidi

For those unfamiliar with HDR10+ and how is it different from HDR 10, as per Onelus, HDR10+ essentially provides frame-by-frame adjustments for the best representation of contrast values from the HDR source content. HDR10+ also produces 4000 nits of peak brightness, which is 1000 nits brighter than HDR10.

As per an earlier report, the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro has already received an A+ rating from DisplayMate, with OnePlus CEO Pete Lau stating that the panel will set a "benchmark for the smartphone industry."

We also know from recent reports that there will likely be three models of the OnePlus 7 Pro which could be priced up to Rs 57,999. The lowest variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which will apparently come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, will be priced at Rs 49,999 while the middle variant, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 52,999. On the other hand, the highest 12 GB RAM variant, which will have 256 GB internal storage, will be priced at Rs 57,999.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is already up for pre-orders on the Amazon India website and here's a lowdown on all its known features.

