With just 10 days to go for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro to officially debut, the rumours and leaks are coming in at full swing. The latest leak that's out, claims to reveal the India pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro variant.

According to leakster Ishan Agrawal, the three models of the OnePlus 7 Pro could be priced up to Rs 57,999. Agrawal reports that the lowest variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro, which will apparently be 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, will be priced at Rs 49,999. The middle variant, which will have 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 52,999. On the other hand, the highest 12 GB RAM variant, which will have 256 GB internal storage, will be priced at Rs 57,999.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are scheduled to launch in India and globally on 14 May.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The specs of the device aren’t really up for speculation anymore. Several complementary leaks have corroborated the specs and this is what we know:

The display is a best-in-class 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 90-Hz refresh rate and 3120x1440 resolution. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 48 MP f/1.6 unit, a 16 MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and an 8 MP f/2.4 3x zoom camera. The 48 MP unit supports optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS and EIS). The pop-up front camera features a 16 MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture. Here are some image samples of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The processing grunt is, of course, courtesy of a Snapdragon 855 chip from Qualcomm. RAM is said to be between 6 GB and 12 GB and storage options vary from 128 GB to 256 GB.

A 4,000 mAh battery with Warp Charge support is to expected to be included. The device will apparently be available in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey, and Almond colour options.

