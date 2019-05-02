tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are going to be announced 14 May and the company in typical fashion has revealed a few key details of the device before the launch takes place. We know that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera, a triple-camera system, a notch-less display and 3X optical zoom. But now the floodgates have opened, and we have the entire spec sheet of not just the OnePlus 7 Pro but the OnePlus 7 as well.

As per Onleaks, the alleged spec sheet of the OnePlus 7 reveals that the phone will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 60 Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, the phone will come with only a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a telephoto sensor of unknown resolution.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 as per the leaked details will feature a 4,150 mAh and it will come with 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The base RAM variants for the OnePlus 7 will be from 6 GB which should go up to 8 GB. There will be an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone as well. At the heart of the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple-camera setup which will include an additional ultra-wide sensor, which is again of unknown resolution.

Surprisingly the OnePlus 7 Pro actually has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 7. It also supports 30 W Warp charge technology. The 7 Pro looks to have a starting variant of 10 GB RAM which is likely to go up to 12 GB. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner in the device. The handset like the standard 7 model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform.

