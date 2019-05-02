Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Detailed specifications reveal OnePlus 7 to feature a bigger battery than the 7 Pro

Surprisingly the OnePlus 7 Pro actually has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery that the OnePlus 7.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 16:31:46 IST

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones are going to be announced 14 May and the company in typical fashion has revealed a few key details of the device before the launch takes place. We know that the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a pop-up selfie camera, a triple-camera system, a notch-less display and 3X optical zoom. But now the floodgates have opened, and we have the entire spec sheet of not just the OnePlus 7 Pro but the OnePlus 7 as well.

Detailed specifications reveal OnePlus 7 to feature a bigger battery than the 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 case by Olixar.

As per Onleaks, the alleged spec sheet of the OnePlus 7 reveals that the phone will have a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 60 Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, the phone will come with only a dual-camera setup with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a telephoto sensor of unknown resolution.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro spec sheet.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro spec sheet. via Android Pure

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 as per the leaked details will feature a 4,150 mAh and it will come with 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The base RAM variants for the OnePlus 7 will be from 6 GB which should go up to 8 GB. There will be an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone as well. At the heart of the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.64-inch with a QHD+ resolution with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a triple-camera setup which will include an additional ultra-wide sensor, which is again of unknown resolution.

Surprisingly the OnePlus 7 Pro actually has a smaller 4,000 mAh battery compared to the OnePlus 7. It also supports 30 W Warp charge technology. The 7 Pro looks to have a starting variant of 10 GB RAM which is likely to go up to 12 GB. There is also an in-display optical fingerprint scanner in the device. The handset like the standard 7 model will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 platform.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO

Apr 20, 2019
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, says CEO
OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 teaser released, OnePlus 7 Pro with QHD+ display, triple camera leaked

Apr 18, 2019
OnePlus 7 series launch event invitations go live on OnePlus India website

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 series launch event invitations go live on OnePlus India website

Apr 25, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM

May 01, 2019
OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need to know

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 series to officially launch on 14 May: Here's all you need to know

Apr 23, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro sample images shot using the triple-camera setup revealed

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro sample images shot using the triple-camera setup revealed

May 01, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019