tech2 News Staff

With the OnePlus 7 launch imminent — 14 May, if you’re wondering — it’s no surprise that leaks and renders of the phone are popping up at increasingly frequent intervals.

The latest is a leaked render reported by German site WinFuture. The high-res render reveals the front and rear of the phone that show off the phone’s black and ‘Nebula Blue’ colour options.

Of note is the nearly chinless design of the phone, and the curved display. Despite claiming to be bezel-less, Android phones have, so far, sported a prominent chin. This is a result of the circuitry needed for the display, speakers and USB port. Apple got around this limitation by rolling the OLED display at the bottom, in what is apparently an expensive process. We’re now curious as to how OnePlus managed to eliminate said chin. Are they also rolling the display or is this a trick of light, assuming the leaked render is accurate, of course.

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The specs of the device aren’t really up for speculation any more. Several complementary leaks have corroborated the specs and this is what we know:

The display is a best-in-class 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 90-Hz refresh rate and 3120x1440 resolution. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 48 MP f/1.6 unit, a 16 MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, and an 8 MP f/2.4 3x zoom camera. The 48 MP unit supports optical and electronic image stabilisation (OIS and EIS). The pop-up front camera features a 16 MP sensor and f/2.0 aperture.

The processing grunt is, of course, courtesy of a Snapdragon 855 chip from Qualcomm. RAM is said to be between 6 GB and 12 GB and storage options vary from 128 GB to 256 GB.

A 4,000 mAh battery with Warp Charge support is to expected to be included.

