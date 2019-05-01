Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
OnePlus 7 Pro reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855, 12 GB RAM

OnePlus 7 Pro will have a high focus on the display of the device says Pete Lau.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 18:17:48 IST

OnePlus 7 Pro is leaking in bits and pieces since the last few weeks. We now know that the device will come with a notch-less display, quite likely a pop-up camera, triple-camera setup and more. The device has now been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench where key specs of the device have been revealed.

OnePlus 7 case by Olixar.

A device with the model number OnePlus GM1917 has appeared on Geekbench showing some impressive scores. As per the listing, the OnePlus GM1917 aka OnePlus 7 Pro has a single core score of 3551 and a multi-core score of 11012. In comparison, the Galaxy S10 (Review) with its Exynos 9820 SoC and Huawei P30 Pro (Review) with its Kirin 980 chipset have single core and multi-core scores of 4386, 9852 and 3259, 9689 respectively.

The listing also showed the device as having a whopping 12 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, these are things that we are already expecting from the device.

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the OnePlus 7 Pro (not mentioning the device by name) will have a high focus on the display of the device. OnePlus will likely be spending three times more on the new display as compared to the OnePlus 6T. In Lau's words, the OnePlus 7 Pro is going to have a "breakthrough" display.

