After several years of launching just a single mid-premium flagship model (followed by an upgraded ‘T’ model) annually, OnePlus seemed confident enough to launch a second, premium offering that would have brought it the ranks of the Samsung Galaxy S Series, which is its prime competitor in the premium segment.

We recently reviewed the OnePlus 7 Pro and concluded that it was a well-designed smartphone with just one problem, the camera. The selfies looked too soft and lacked any details whatsoever, while the rear camera too was not too impressive when it came to photos or video given the other smartphones (Galaxy S10e, Google Pixel 3 and more) in its class.

Indeed, this problem with imaging could be resolved with a software update. And now OnePlus is rushing to deliver just that.

It delivered its first update in May which was supposed to improve things for the camera, but it did seem to make much of a difference.

The OxygenOS 9.5.4 (for India) update is now followed by another update which aims to do the same and has begun rolling out today for OnePlus 7 Pro owners.

What's new in OxygenOS 9.5.7

The new OxygenOS 9.5.7 firmware update brings plenty of new changes for the device’s camera performance.

There are also some improvements to the Nightscape mode, with the new update working on reducing noise and improving autofocus. The update also adds some life to the ultra-wide camera by improving the contrast and colour saturation.

As for the rest, the development team has worked on optimising the double tap to wake feature and fixed some issues with the Ambient Display.

Lastly, there’s also improved touch sensitivity on that QHD+ 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display.

Here’s the complete OxygenOS 9.5.7 changelog

Camera

Improved overall contrast and colour performance

Improved white balance consistency of triple camera

Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing

Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes

Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes

Improved contrast and colour saturation of ultra-wide

Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra-wide

Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto

Improved clarity and colour of Nightscape

Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape

System

Optimized Double Tap to Wake

Fixed issues with Ambient Display

Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps

Improved touch sensitivity for screen

