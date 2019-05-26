Sunday, May 26, 2019Back to
New OxygenOS 9.5.5 update for OnePlus 7 Pro brings camera improvements and more

OxygenOS 9.5.5 is a 184 MB update which is focused primarily on the camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro.

tech2 News StaffMay 26, 2019 11:33:48 IST

The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) is the joint holder of the best DxOMark score for pictures along with the Huawei P30 Pro (Review). Both these devices received a score of 111 by the camera benchmarking website. A while back it was revealed that the  DxOMark actually had received a different camera firmware than the rest of the review units which had attributed to such a high score. Now it appears that OnePlus is rolling out this new firmware to all OnePlus 7 Pro devices.

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most premium, most-expensive OnePlus smartphone till date. Image: tech2

The OxygenOS 9.5.5 (OxygenOS 9.5.4 in some EU regions) is a 184 MB update which is focused primarily on the camera of the device. Our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro showed that the device's camera was not up to the mark for the price at which was selling. This update might fix this problem although we shall have to test it out to confirm it.

As per OnePlus's changelog for the update

  • Improved image quality in HDR scenarios
  • Improved image quality in low light
  • Fixed white balance issue in several scenarios
  • Fixed focus issue in several scenarios

Apart from that the update also brings changes to the system

  • Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display
  • Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games
  • General bug fixes and improvements

 

