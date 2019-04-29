tech2 News Staff

As we approach the launch of the OnePlus 7-series the leaks and reports are coming in high and fast. We know that OnePlus will launch two phones this year which will be the regular OnePlus 7, an incremental update over the OnePlus 6T and more premium OnePlus 7 Pro, which will look to compete with the high-end tier-1 flagships from Samsung and Huawei.

From previous teasers, OnePlus has also confirmed that the 7 Pro will have a triple-camera setup.

Now we have a report that delves slightly into what we can expect from the camera. Wired got an early hands-on with the camera of the OnePlus 7 Pro and here is what they had to say about it.

“From a pro photographer’s point of view, one of the main differences with a smartphone is the optical zoom,” says OnePlus imaging director Simon Liu to the Wired. The device is said to offer 3X optical zoom which as per the report is said to be pretty good, however, it doesn't beat the Huawei P30 Pro's 5X zoom. There is also the option to get 10x digital zoom as well.

OnePlus will be holding out the exact specs of its triple-camera till launch date but the report has stated that there will be no time-of-flight sensor, which many smartphones are using for better portrait modes and AR. Other things that the report mentions is that the OnePlus 7 Pro's camera will have a shutter lag of 0.3 seconds. The main camera, presumably a Sony IMX 586 sensor, will use pixel binning to create 12 MP shots.

Wired also said how much of a big leap the OnePlus 7 Pro is from the currently available OnePlus 6T, which is good, but also said that it "doesn’t feel wilfully disruptive and attention-grabbing like the Huawei P30 Pro." This could spell a bit of trouble considering that the device is expected to be priced a lot higher than the regular non-Pro model as per recent leaks.

We should know more about the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro camera once they are announced on 14 May.

