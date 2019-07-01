Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

OnePlus 7 gets camera improvements and June security patch in the latest software update

OnePlus's OxygenOS 9.5.6 will roll out in a sataged manner and will be available to limited users initially.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 11:15:09 IST

OnePlus 7 (Review) — the affordable flagship of Oneplus is now getting the OxygenOS 9.5.6 update starting in June. The first update of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) came in May where there were major updates in the camera capabilities. Seems like the brand understands that there is still scope for improvements in the same department. Users will see updates in the camera this time along with the June security patch.

According to the company, the new update will roll out incrementally and will be available for a few users initially. The other users will get the update only after the company has made sure that there are no critical bugs.

This new update will also include optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness and improved audio quality. This update will also focus on fixing general bugs and performance improvement.

Here is the entire changelog

  • System
    • Updated Android security patch to 2019.6
    • Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness
    • General bug fixes and improvements
  • Phone
    • Improved audio quality
  • Camera
    • Optimized photo quality

(Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera)

OnePlus 7 gets camera improvements and June security patch in the latest software update

Say Hello! To the new champ of the mid-premium flagship smartphones. Image: Tech2/Omkar P

In the previous software update, OxygenOS 9.5.5, the smartphone got several camera updates where the HDR quality was improved along with the overall contrast and colour performance. The photo quality in low light was also improved with some tweaks in brightness and clarity.

OnePlus 7 comes in two variants and two colour variants— Mirror Grey and Red. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 has been priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version comes in at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 48 MP f/1.7 primary lens with PDAF and OIS and a 5 MP secondary telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone. At the heart of the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

OnePlus

OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases

Jun 19, 2019
OnePlus reveals list of features it’s considering for future OxygenOS releases
OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

OnePlus

OnePlus working to fix ‘Shot on OnePlus’ wallpaper app that leaked user data

Jun 17, 2019
OnePlus is working on a smart TV which is rumoured not to have an OLED panel

OnePlus TV

OnePlus is working on a smart TV which is rumoured not to have an OLED panel

Jun 24, 2019
How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

OnePlus

How to download OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Android Q Developer Preview 2

Jun 21, 2019
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.8 update with May security patch and more

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro gets OxygenOS 9.5.8 update with May security patch and more

Jun 23, 2019

science

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019