tech2 News Staff

OnePlus 7 (Review) — the affordable flagship of Oneplus is now getting the OxygenOS 9.5.6 update starting in June. The first update of OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) came in May where there were major updates in the camera capabilities. Seems like the brand understands that there is still scope for improvements in the same department. Users will see updates in the camera this time along with the June security patch.

According to the company, the new update will roll out incrementally and will be available for a few users initially. The other users will get the update only after the company has made sure that there are no critical bugs.

This new update will also include optimised sensitivity of automatic brightness and improved audio quality. This update will also focus on fixing general bugs and performance improvement.

Here is the entire changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2019.6 Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness General bug fixes and improvements

Phone Improved audio quality

Camera Optimized photo quality



(Also Read: OnePlus 7 Pro review: Spec monster with a gorgeous display but an average camera)

In the previous software update, OxygenOS 9.5.5, the smartphone got several camera updates where the HDR quality was improved along with the overall contrast and colour performance. The photo quality in low light was also improved with some tweaks in brightness and clarity.

OnePlus 7 comes in two variants and two colour variants— Mirror Grey and Red. The 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 7 has been priced at Rs 32,999, while the top-end 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB version comes in at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 7 specifications

The OnePlus 7 comes with a dual-camera setup, featuring a 48 MP f/1.7 primary lens with PDAF and OIS and a 5 MP secondary telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 7 features a 4,150 mAh battery along with OnePlus' 30 W Warp charge technology introduced in the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. There's also an optical in-display fingerprint sensor in the phone. At the heart of the phone will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

