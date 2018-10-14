We already know that OnePlus 6T will be officially unveiled at an event in New Delhi and in New York on 30 October and that the device is expected to be available from 6 November. We also know how OnePlus has been flaunting the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor in its teasers and using the tagline "Unlock the speed." There are also a bunch of leaks.

However, according to the latest leak, the OnePlus 6T has also been spotted on a Geekbench listing and there are no surprises here.

According to the listing released by WinFuture, we notice a few key specifications, which we also expected. The operating system is listed as Android 9.0 Pie; Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 powering the device, and in terms of storage the listing reveals 7639 MB, pointing towards an 8 GB of RAM.

From the past leaks we know that the device is expected to arrive in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

Other specifications haven't been officially announced yet, but the device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED Full HD Plus display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch, with a layer of Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6T is expected to sport a dual setup at the back with a 16 MP sensor and a 20 MP sensor. There might be a 16 MP sensor on the selfie camera.

The phone will not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, because of a bigger battery, according to co-founder Carl Pei.

The 6T will also feature a 3,700 mAh battery under the hood, which is 10 percent larger than the one in the OnePlus 6.