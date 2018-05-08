With just about a week left for the smartphone's official launch, OnePlus 6 teasers are now more frequent than ever!

OnePlus has teased two new features of the smartphone. One is a slo-mo feature in the camera app, and the other is in-built heart rate monitor.

OnePlus shared a tweet with the caption “Let’s Slow Down Time”, which teases the slow motion features in the upcoming smartphone. The video shows a light bulb bursting, a watermelon with a pack of rubber bands on it, and a bubble popping in slo-mo.

Additionally, OnePlus has also teased a heart rate sensor on the OnePlus 6, a feature which has been most commonly seen on Samsung Galaxy series. This feature was not teased by OnePlus on Twitter, but on its official Weibo page. The image shows a cardiogram with the graph mentioning ‘6’.

Earlier, OnePlus had teased a picture of the OnePlus 6, which showed off sides of the smartphone hinting at a revamped button layout, and a new antenna layout (image below). The iPhone X-like notch and the presence of the 3.5mm headphone jack has also been confirmed by the company CEO Pete Lau.

Interestingly, another of such tweet by OnePlus revealed that the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 6 will also be integrated with the smartphone's camera. The slider will be used to focus on the subject when the camera app is fired. Until now, it was only used to switch between full volume, Do Not Disturb Mode and silent.

In terms of specifications, up till now OnePlus has only confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Snapdragon 845, with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of built-in storage.

OnePlus is hosting a global launch event for the OnePlus on 16 May in London, followed by a launch in India and China on 17 May. Additionally, along with the OnePlus 6, an Avengers: Infinity Wars edition of the smartphone will also be launched.

OnePlus 6 to launch in India on 17 May, sale to begin on 21 May: Here's all you need to know from the leaks so far