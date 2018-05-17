Easily one of the most anticipated smartphones launches for this month, the OnePlus 6 has finally been launched globally and will be launched in India later today.
We are not sure which variants will make its way into the Indian market but the OnePlus 6 officially has a total of three variants – a 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage. The phone has been priced starting at $529 for the base variant and caps out at $629. Translating these prices directly to Rupees and we are looking at an approximate price range between Rs 36,000 and Rs 43,000. Given OnePlus' generally aggressive pricing in the Indian market, the figures could vary a little bit, give or take Rs 2,000.
OnePlus has over the years dominated the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 range in the Indian market, having earned the popular tag of being an "affordable flagship" rather than what OnePlus likes to call a "Flagship Killer". But this year, we have seen a number of major phone makers such as Honor, Motorola, Nokia and even Samsung coming up with compelling devices in the under Rs 35,000 bracket.
That said, the OnePlus 6 would still easily be the smartphone to beat in the price range given the features it boasts. An optic AMOLED 6.28-inch HD+ display, 6 or 8 GB RAM, a dual-camera setup with OIS and 4K video recording at 60 fps as well as a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. You could say that the OnePlus 6 is packed to the gills when it comes to the competition.
We picked up a couple of last year's flagships in the Nokia 8 and Moto Z2 Force for our comparison as well as the just-launched Honor 10 which is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. The Honor 10 was definitely launched keeping the OnePlus 6 in mind and considering it does not stand much of chance in terms of hardware and raw power, it could be banking on its design to pull the trick off. To complete the list we also have the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus which was launched earlier this year, taking the fight to OnePlus' older flagship, the OnePlus 5T.
|Smartphone
|OnePlus 6
|Honor 10
|Nokia 8
|Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus
|Moto Z2 Force
|Display Size (inch)
|6.28
|5.84
|5.3
|6
|5.5
|Resolution (pixels)
|1,080 x 2,280
|1,080 x 2,280
|1,440 x 2,560
|1,080 x 2,220
|1,440 × 2,560
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|402
|432
|554
|411
|534
|Display Type
|Optic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|p-OLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8
|149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7
|151.5x73.7x7.9
|159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3
|155.8 x 76 x 6.1
|Weight (gm)
|177
|153
|160
|191
|143
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Kirin 970
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Exynos 7885 Octa
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver
|4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz
|2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53
|4x Kryo @ 2.35 GHz and 4x Kryo @1.9 GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G72 MP12
|Adreno 540
|Mali-G71
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|6 GB, 4 GB
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|-
|-
|IP54
|–
|IP68
|On-Board Memory
|64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
|128 GB
|64 GB, 128 GB
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|No
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, upto 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Heart rate
|Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Primary Camera
|16 MP, f/1.7 and 20 MP, f/1.7
|16 MP f/1.8 and 24 MP
|13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0
|16 MP, f/1.7
|12MP f2.0 and 12MP f2.0
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Camera Array
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Dual Camera
|Single Camera
|Dual Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection, Laser Autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase Detection, Laser AutoFocus
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP, f/2.0
|24 MP, f/2.0
|13 MP
|16 MP + 8 MP, f/1.9
|5 MP f2.2
|Video Capture
|4K@30/60fps
|1080p@30fps
|4K
|1080p@30fps
|4K (30fps)
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Dual-LED
|LED
|Dual LED
|OS Version
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Android 7.1.1
|Android Nougat 7.1.1
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|v4.2, A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|v5, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Front mounted
|Yes, Home button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Radio
|No
|No
|-
|Yes, FM Radio
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector;
|Type-C reversible
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB v3.1
|USB v2.0
|USB v2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3300
|3400
|3,090
|3,500
|2,730
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast battery charging
|Yes
|Colours
|Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White
|Phantom Blue, Phantom Green, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey
|Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel, Polished Copper
|Black, orchid grey, gold, blue
|Super Black, Fine Gold, Lunar Grey
|Prices in India
|To Be Announced (Rs 37,000 expected)
|Rs 32,999
|Rs 36,999
|Rs 32,990
|Rs 34,999
Things would have been interesting had OnePlus kept the 5T around for longer, but the company generally does not keep their older flagships around in production. OnePlus has not confirmed this yet but with the 5T having been out of stock for weeks now, it is unlikely that OnePlus will continue to produce the phone.
This is, however, just a specifications comparison and real-world performance is bound to be different. For an in-depth real-world comparison do stay tuned for the full review of the OnePlus 6, as well as the Honor 10 before arriving at a final conclusion.
Updated Date: May 17, 2018 15:25 PM