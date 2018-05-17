Easily one of the most anticipated smartphones launches for this month, the OnePlus 6 has finally been launched globally and will be launched in India later today.

We are not sure which variants will make its way into the Indian market but the OnePlus 6 officially has a total of three variants – a 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage. The phone has been priced starting at $529 for the base variant and caps out at $629. Translating these prices directly to Rupees and we are looking at an approximate price range between Rs 36,000 and Rs 43,000. Given OnePlus' generally aggressive pricing in the Indian market, the figures could vary a little bit, give or take Rs 2,000.

OnePlus has over the years dominated the Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 range in the Indian market, having earned the popular tag of being an "affordable flagship" rather than what OnePlus likes to call a "Flagship Killer". But this year, we have seen a number of major phone makers such as Honor, Motorola, Nokia and even Samsung coming up with compelling devices in the under Rs 35,000 bracket.

That said, the OnePlus 6 would still easily be the smartphone to beat in the price range given the features it boasts. An optic AMOLED 6.28-inch HD+ display, 6 or 8 GB RAM, a dual-camera setup with OIS and 4K video recording at 60 fps as well as a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. You could say that the OnePlus 6 is packed to the gills when it comes to the competition.

We picked up a couple of last year's flagships in the Nokia 8 and Moto Z2 Force for our comparison as well as the just-launched Honor 10 which is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. The Honor 10 was definitely launched keeping the OnePlus 6 in mind and considering it does not stand much of chance in terms of hardware and raw power, it could be banking on its design to pull the trick off. To complete the list we also have the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus which was launched earlier this year, taking the fight to OnePlus' older flagship, the OnePlus 5T.

Smartphone OnePlus 6 Honor 10 Nokia 8 Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus Moto Z2 Force Display Size (inch) 6.28 5.84 5.3 6 5.5 Resolution (pixels) 1,080 x 2,280 1,080 x 2,280 1,440 x 2,560 1,080 x 2,220 1,440 × 2,560 Pixel Density (PPI) 402 432 554 411 534 Display Type Optic AMOLED IPS LCD IPS LCD Super AMOLED p-OLED Dimensions(mm) 155.7 x 75.4 x 7.8 149.6 x 71.2 x 7.7 151.5x73.7x7.9 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 155.8 x 76 x 6.1 Weight (gm) 177 153 160 191 143 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Kirin 970 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Exynos 7885 Octa Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver 4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 4x Kryo @ 2.45 GHz & 4x Kryo @ 1.9 GHz 2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 4x Kryo @ 2.35 GHz and 4x Kryo @1.9 GHz GPU Adreno 630 Mali-G72 MP12 Adreno 540 Mali-G71 Adreno 540 RAM 6, 8 GB 6 GB 6 GB, 4 GB 6 GB 4, 6 GB Ruggedness - - IP54 – IP68 On-Board Memory 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB 128 GB 64 GB, 128 GB 64 GB 64, 128 GB Expandable Memory No No Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Heart rate Fingerprint Reader, Gravity Proximity, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Sensor Hub Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Primary Camera 16 MP, f/1.7 and 20 MP, f/1.7 16 MP f/1.8 and 24 MP 13 MP, f/2.0 and 13 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/1.7 12MP f2.0 and 12MP f2.0 Optical Image Stabilization Yes No Yes Yes No Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection, Laser Autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase Detection, Laser AutoFocus Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 24 MP, f/2.0 13 MP 16 MP + 8 MP, f/1.9 5 MP f2.2 Video Capture 4K@30/60fps 1080p@30fps 4K 1080p@30fps 4K (30fps) Flash Dual LED LED Dual-LED LED Dual LED OS Version Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 7.1.1 Android Nougat 7.1.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes WiFi WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, DLNA, hotspot WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD v4.2, A2DP, aptX HD, LE v5, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE v5.0, A2DP, LE, EDR NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Infrared No Yes No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Front mounted Yes, Home button Yes, Rear button Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes No Radio No No - Yes, FM Radio No USB Type Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go Type-C Reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector; Type-C reversible USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB v3.1 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 Battery (mAh) 3300 3400 3,090 3,500 2,730 Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Fast battery charging Yes Colours Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White Phantom Blue, Phantom Green, Midnight Black, Glacier Grey Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Steel, Polished Copper Black, orchid grey, gold, blue Super Black, Fine Gold, Lunar Grey Prices in India To Be Announced (Rs 37,000 expected) Rs 32,999 Rs 36,999 Rs 32,990 Rs 34,999

Things would have been interesting had OnePlus kept the 5T around for longer, but the company generally does not keep their older flagships around in production. OnePlus has not confirmed this yet but with the 5T having been out of stock for weeks now, it is unlikely that OnePlus will continue to produce the phone.

This is, however, just a specifications comparison and real-world performance is bound to be different. For an in-depth real-world comparison do stay tuned for the full review of the OnePlus 6, as well as the Honor 10 before arriving at a final conclusion.