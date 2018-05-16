After months of leaks and weeks of official teasers, OnePlus has finally, and officially, unveiled its OnePlus 6 flagship smartphone. As with all things OnePlus, the device was launched amidst a considerable amount of fanfare.

As expected, OnePlus packs in some exceptional hardware into the device. You get a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display in a 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is, of course, Qualcomm’s flagship chip, the Snapdragon 845. Backing this up is up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, which should ensure that the OnePlus 6 will be amongst the most powerful devices available in the market today. OnePlus points out that they’ve also opted to go for UFS 2.1 storage, which means faster app loading.

One slight niggle is the USB-C port, which is USB-C, but is only rated for USB 2.0. Thankfully, the 3.5 mm headphone jack remains.

The camera units include a 16 MP f/1.7 primary camera and OIS. The secondary rear camera is a 20 MP f/1.7 unit that uses pixel-binning technology to improve the quality of low-light images.

The camera supports 4K 60 fps video recording and also introduces a super slow-motion mode, where HD videos can be recorded at 480 fps. Face unlock is supported on the 20 MP f/2.0 front camera, which can also take portrait mode shots using “AI”. The 3,300 mAh battery supports Fast Charge.

In terms of design, you’re getting a glass-backed phone that’s protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The colour options include Mirror Black, Midnight Black and a limited-edition Silk White option.

The two black variants have an additional layer of film under the glass to “create a sense of depth”. The Silk White edition uses pearl powder to create a shimmering effect.

Prices as follows:

6/64 GB: $529

8/128 GB: $579

8/256 GB: $629

India prices will be available tomorrow (17 May).