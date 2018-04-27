While a number of leaks have already revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus 6, there’s always room for another one until the official launch takes place on 16 May in London.

A new leaked image courtesy Techtastic, has revealed another live image of the upcoming flagship from OnePlus. This time however, the device is buried in a white embargo case, with only the display being completely visible, with the notch proudly showing up top.

The white case is meant to hide the device from prying eyes and so far it seems to have done a good job, revealing nothing apart from the display and the notches at the side for access to the various buttons and slots.

What we can tell is that the smartphone inside is not an early pre-production prototype, but a more recent iteration or a production model. The date on the Windows task bar displayed on the monitor, confirms that image was clicked at around 6:03 PM on April 23, 2018.

Now that we know we are looking at an almost production ready model, let’s start with what’s obvious and right in front of us, the display.

There’s the usual notch at the top and even though the case does a good job of concealing the body of the smartphone, it’s easy to point out how the bezel at the top is far thinner than the one at the bottom, indicating that the OnePlus 6 like its siblings the Vivo V9 and the Oppo F7 will come with a chin at the bottom of the display. Still then, going by past leaks that chin is expected to be a lot thinner as compared to the chin we have seen on the V9 and F7.

Next up is the standard wallpaper from OnePlus that has been the default since the OnePlus 5T. Also visible is the incorrect date, (possibly because it contains no SIM card) or has not been hooked on to a cellular or Wi-Fi network for benchmarking.

Looking at the lower part of the display, there’s the absence of the translucent app drawer with just the up arrow indicator, hinting that the device could be running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Moving to the access ports of the case, the left side features the expected SIM card tray at the top, with a large cavity for the volume button below it. On the right side of the display we expect the Alert Slider to be placed at the top notch with the power button below it.

As per previously leaked images and rumours, the OnePlus 6 is expected to arrive with a 3D curved glass back, and possibly pack in wireless charging as well, since they are expected to take the premium smartphone route this year.

As for the core hardware, expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC inside paired with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage on the top of the line models. The device is also expected to feature a dual camera setup at the back and a 3,450 mAh battery.

Lastly, fans in India can also expect a special Marvel Avengers: Infinity War edition of the OnePlus 6, similar to the Star Wars edition model which was launched last year.

The OnePlus 6 is set to arrive in India on 17 May with sales starting from 21 May.