OnePlus 6 launch is just around the corner, with only five days to go. It will launch globally in London on 16 May, followed by an India and China launch on 17 May. But the leaks around this phone just don't seem to stop.

The latest comes from OnLeaks, who has leaked fresh CAD renders of the upcoming OnePlus 6. So far we have only seen the design of the smartphone in bits and pieces. But the CAD renders show what could be the OnePlus 6 in all its glory.

It does confirm some of the things we already knew, such as a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically with a fingerprint scanner below it, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer. The front of the display shows a notch, just like we've seen on other Android phones which are aping the Apple iPhone X. The notch houses what seems to be the speaker and the front-facing camera. There seems to be a visible chin on the lower portion of the device too. The alert slider is located on the right-hand side.

Compare Raja, where the photos were spotted, also has a 360-degree video showing the phone renders from all the angles — showing the front and rear portions of the phone.

Interestingly, a tweet by OnePlus revealed that the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 6 will also be integrated with the smartphone's camera. The slider will be used to focus on the subject when the camera app is fired. Until now, it was only used to switch between full volume, Do Not Disturb Mode and silent.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus 6 is expected to feature a 19:9 display with an iPhone X-like notch on top. Under the hood, the smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of inbuilt storage. Rumours also suggest that the OnePlus 6 will sport a vertically-placed dual-camera setup on the rear, which will be a combination of a 20 MP + 16 MP sensor, and a 16 MP camera up front.

A rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm port, and wireless charging support have also been speculated. The OnePlus 6 could run OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

OnePlus is hosting a global launch event for the OnePlus on 16 May in London, followed by a launch in India and China on 17 May. Additionally, along with the OnePlus 6, an Avengers: Infinity Wars edition of the smartphone will also be launched.

Amazon has also announced a OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale which will take place from 13-16 May.

As part of the OnePlus 6 Fast AF sale, which starts on 13 May and will go on till 16 May, you can get Rs 1,000 for pre-booking a OnePlus 6 during this period. Well, kind of!

To do that, you will need to buy an Amazon India e-gift card for Rs 1,000, and purchase the OnePlus 6 gift card. That will pre-book the device for you, as well as, make you eligible for a three month extended warranty. In addition to that, by 12 June, you will receive an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet.

You can use the Gift Card code received in the Promotions codes section at checkout of the OnePlus 6 device or add the Gift card to your Amazon Pay Balance account and use the balance against the purchase of the OnePlus 6 or any other product on Amazon India.

The OnePlus 6 is scheduled to go on sale on 21 May for Amazon Prime members, and 22 May for all customers.

OnePlus 6 to launch in India on 17 May, sale to begin on 21 May: Here's all you need to know from the leaks so far