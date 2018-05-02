While leaks and rumours have kept OnePlus fans busy for the past six months, the announcement of the official launch date along with the teasers from the brand, seems to have gotten fans into a frenzy. Add to this today’s new about OnePlus presale pop-up details and you can expect fans to be super-excited about the upcoming launch of what is expected to be quite an exciting flagship from OnePlus this year.

The OnePlus 6 will be available for purchase at presale pop-up events held in India across 8 cities between 21 and 22 May, 2018.

These would obviously be held before the open sales, giving fans a chance to line-up outside stores and be the one of the first customers to get their hands on the newest flagship from OnePlus.

“Since the OnePlus 2, we've held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them” said OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

“It's incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it's a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us.” Added Pei while speaking about the launch celebrations.

Stocks are expected to be limited, but community members will also be given OnePlus goodies after purchasing the smartphone at these pop-up events.

The pop-up events across India will take place between 3:30PM - 8:00 PM on 21 May, and between 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM on 22nd May. As for the locations for all the pop-up events, you can check them out in the list below.

-Mumbai-High Street Phoenix

-Pune-Phoenix MarketCity

-Chennai-The Forum Vijaya

-Hyderabad-The Forum Sujana

-Delhi-DLF Place Saket

-Kolkata-South City Mall

-Ahmedabad-Gulmohar Park Mall

-Bangalore-OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road

The OnePlus 6 will be launched in India on 17 May, 2018 at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai. Fans can purchase entry vouchers for the event from 10:00 AM on 8 May, 2018. Indeed, those attending the launch even in Mumbai will be the first ones to try out the new OnePlus 6. The international launch happens a day prior on 16 May in London. The China launch takes place on the same day as the India launch.

The new flagship from OnePlus is expected to pack in an all-new design, with an edge-to-edge display, a notch at the top of it and a curved glass back.

Inside, expect a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 paired with 8 GB of RAM and 64/128 and 256 GB internal storage options.

As a first for OnePlus, this year’s flagship is also expected to come with IP rating for dust and water resistance along with wireless charging (which is why the glass back).

As per previously leaked out details, OnePlus is expected to price the smartphone from Rs 36,999 for 64 GB model and Rs 39,999 for the 128 GB model. The 256 GB model is expected to cross the Rs 40,000 mark, making the OnePlus 6 the most expensive OnePlus device to be launched ever.

Also expected to be announced soon, is a Marvel Avengers: Infinity War edition of the OnePlus 6.

