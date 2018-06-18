Monday, June 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff Jun 18, 2018 19:31 PM IST

OnePlus 6 latest Android P Beta update enables Face unlock and Google Lens

OnePlus brings latest Android P Developer Preview to OnePlus 6 users.

OnePlus 6 users can now install the second Beta update to the recently launched Android P operating system. Android P was announced during Google I/O and the Beta version of the OS has been available for devices including Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6 and Essential PH-1. The first Beta update (Developers Preview) of the Android OS was released for limited devices just after the announcement of the new OS.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

OnePlus has brought the latest Android P Developer Preview to OnePlus 6 with new features including Google Lens integration with the camera, Ambient display and fixed the issue that will enable Face unlock. According to a report on XDA Developers, apart from the previously mentioned features, the company has also included a number of OxygenOS features on the device with the new Beta update. The release of the Android P Beta 2 was announced on the OnePlus Chinese forum.

The report on the website mentions about the features that includes support for the dual-rear cameras and with the addition of letting users create their own accent colours for system (which according to the website has been requested by fans for a long time).

A screenshot shows that the OnePlus 6 users can also customise the colours of the notification LED. Other features include the ability to hide the notch on the OnePlus 6 and full screen gestures (also on OnePlus 5T) are also available on the OnePlus 6 with the latest Beta OS. These features were not enabled on the previous version of the Beta update.

To know how to install Android P Beta on Pixel devices and other compatible smartphones, you can follow the steps provided here.

Android P Developer Preview 2 brought new features including 157 new emojis, enhanced developer tools and UI refinements. More details about the features of the Googles operating system Android P can be found here.

