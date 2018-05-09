Day 1 of Google I/O was full of new features and updates that Google plans to roll out or is already rolling out to several of its services. Core among them was the announcement that Android P (full form still unknown) is now available as a public beta.

The good thing here is that the beta is not exclusive to Pixel devices and is available for the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6 and Essential PH-1.

How do you install Android P on a compatible device? For Pixel devices, the process seems to be quite straightforward. For other phones? Not so much.

Pixel Devices

First, make a backup of all your data.

Go to the Android Beta Website.

Scroll down to find your Pixel device.

Click the 'Opt-in' button on the Pixel device you have chosen.

Check the "I agree to terms of the beta program" box and then click "Join Beta".

and then click "Join Beta". After waiting for a few minutes, check settings on your device and go to System Update.

Check for an update and you should find the Android P beta waiting for you.

Download the update and after that click the "Download and install" option.

That is pretty much it. Now you can explore the wide variety of new features that Android P has to offer.

For other devices, the process is a bit more complicated. It involves formatting and flashing your smartphone, so it goes without saying that whichever smartphone you use, it is critical for you to backup all the data of your device.

For the Nokia 7 Plus, click here.

For the Xperia XZ2, click here.

For the Mi Mix 2S, click here.

For the Vivo X21 UD, click here.

For the Oppo R15 Pro, click here.

For the yet-to-be-released OnePlus 6, click here.