The OnePlus 6 was officially unveiled worldwide last month. The latest version of OxygenOS, that runs the OnePlus 6, already saw its first update with both notch hiding support and slow-motion video support.

OnePlus has now released the HydrogenOS in China for the One Plus 6 which is the version 5.1.6. The new update brings with it a selfie portrait mode photo support, and a battery percentage icon on the phone’s status bar.

The features will also reach the OxygenOS soon since the company has already promised it in a post on the OnePlus forum.

Apart from the selfie portrait mode photo support and battery percentage icon, the new update also has game optimization. Also, OnePlus 6 users on the forum have mentioned that LTE data switch between SIM cards is now available, along with system power and performance optimizations.

There aren't many system changes that we know of, other than these few. However, OnePlus has promised to deliver more software cleanups. Also, we know that OnePlus chose to remove the 'always-on display' feature from the OnePlus 6 just before launching the phone, but the company might just bring it back. After receiving some backlash from its community, the company has said that it will be bringing it back with Android P beta.

Sales of the OnePlus 6 have hit record numbers for the company. We have also reviewed the phone in detail and think that the OnePlus 6 is a winner for what its priced at.

OnePlus has also launched a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition OnePlus 6 which has been priced at Rs 44,990.