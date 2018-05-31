OnePlus chose to remove the 'always-on display' feature from the OnePlus 6 just before launching the phone, but the company might just bring it back.

There was a Reddit thread revealing a deleted reply from OnePlus stating that the company's technical team had decided to remove the feature at the last moment because of its ill-effects on the overall battery life of the phone.

However, after receiving some backlash from its community, the company has said that it will be bringing it back with Android P beta.

Earlier, there was much argument about whether OnePlus made the right decision when it removed the feature, but going by how OnePlus strongly believes in listening to its users, the always-on display might just come back.

We have also reviewed the phone in detail and think that the OnePlus 6 is a winner for what it’s priced at.

However, here are a few bugs that the company will remove and is working on an OS update for the same — the call sound disappears when you switch to the loudspeaker; the notification and call sounds are quiet; three random dots appear right next to the Wi-Fi icon in the notification bar; there is no option for users to display the battery percentage; also there's no scheduled DND feature.

Additionally, the autofocus on the camera app has issues and the selfie portrait mode is still unavailable.